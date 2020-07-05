This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 7:50 PM
54 minutes ago 3,630 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PEOPLE WEARING MASKS 8L5A2312 Members of the public wearing medical masks as they pass mannequins in a charity shop window on Sth Great Georges St in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-sun-jul-5-2020 David D'Arcy and his wife Hayley Collins get married during their socially distanced wedding at St Anne's Church in Aigburth, Liverpool Source: Peter Byrne/PA Images

#YEEZY PEASY: Kanye West has said – not for the first time – that he’s going to run for US President.

#SOUTH CAROLINA: Two people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting at a US nightclub.

#JAPAN: The death toll has risen after major flooding in southern Japan.

PARTING SHOT

Speaking of Japan, it has an extremely low death rate from Covid-19.

There is no real answer as to why, but this longread on the BBC today takes a look

If you were to listen to Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, it is down to the “superior quality” of Japanese people. In a now notorious comment, Mr Aso said he had been asked by leaders of other countries to explain Japan’s success.
“I told these people: ‘Between your country and our country, mindo (the level of people) is different.’ And that made them speechless and quiet.”

