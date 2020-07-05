Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were no new deaths from Covid-19 reported in Ireland today, as 18 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.
- Two men died in a diving accident in Tipperary.
- Images of packed crowds in Dublin city centre last night prompted criticism from doctors and vintners.
- Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has said he’s embarassed and humiliated after it emerged he had been issued with a driving ban for drink driving.
- In other bad news for Fianna Fáil, MEP Billy Kelleher apologised after reports he had failed to follow health guidelines and self-isolate when he returned from Brussels for the election of Taoiseach.
- The plan for re-opening non-Covid healthcare services could take “several weeks”.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident on the M4.
- A local TD condemned a suspected arson attack in Dundalk.
- A man in his 70s died in a three-car collision in Tipperary.
- A Status Yellow wind warning was in place for 17 counties.
INTERNATIONAL
#YEEZY PEASY: Kanye West has said – not for the first time – that he’s going to run for US President.
#SOUTH CAROLINA: Two people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting at a US nightclub.
#JAPAN: The death toll has risen after major flooding in southern Japan.
PARTING SHOT
Speaking of Japan, it has an extremely low death rate from Covid-19.
There is no real answer as to why, but this longread on the BBC today takes a look.
If you were to listen to Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, it is down to the “superior quality” of Japanese people. In a now notorious comment, Mr Aso said he had been asked by leaders of other countries to explain Japan’s success.
“I told these people: ‘Between your country and our country, mindo (the level of people) is different.’ And that made them speechless and quiet.”
