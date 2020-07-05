Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public wearing medical masks as they pass mannequins in a charity shop window on Sth Great Georges St in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

David D'Arcy and his wife Hayley Collins get married during their socially distanced wedding at St Anne's Church in Aigburth, Liverpool Source: Peter Byrne/PA Images

#YEEZY PEASY: Kanye West has said – not for the first time – that he’s going to run for US President.

#SOUTH CAROLINA: Two people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting at a US nightclub.

#JAPAN: The death toll has risen after major flooding in southern Japan.

PARTING SHOT

Speaking of Japan, it has an extremely low death rate from Covid-19.

There is no real answer as to why, but this longread on the BBC today takes a look.

If you were to listen to Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, it is down to the “superior quality” of Japanese people. In a now notorious comment, Mr Aso said he had been asked by leaders of other countries to explain Japan’s success.