NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Models and dancers perform in The Circle from Showcase 2025, which opened today. Showcase - Ireland’s International Creative Expo celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and returns to the RDS Dublin from today, Sunday, 19th January to Tuesday, 21st January. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Advertisement

WORLD

#ISRAEL: The first three hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israeli territory, as a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas kicked in, halting the war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of 46,000 Palestinians.

#UNITED STATES: Millions of TikTok users were blocked from accessing the popular app in the United States as a national ban came into effect today, with incoming president Donald Trump unable to intervene until he takes office.

#SOUTH KOREA: Around 90 supporters of South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol have been detained by police after protesting his formal arrest over the brief imposition of martial law.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Sunday evening. There’s still some time to get a long read in before bed. Have a look at some of these interesting reads from today’s Sitdown Sunday.