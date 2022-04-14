Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene outside Sligo District Court after Yousef Palani was remanded in custody charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. Source: Alamy

A man in his 20s has appeared in court charged with the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo.

of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo. Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney visited Kyiv and Bucha in Ukraine.

visited Kyiv and Bucha in Ukraine. A protest by Ukrainians outside Leinster House called on Irish politicians to ban the display of “Russian war symbols”.

outside Leinster House called on Irish politicians to ban the display of “Russian war symbols”. House prices have risen by 15.3% in the 12 months up to February 2022.

have risen by 15.3% in the 12 months up to February 2022. A man was found guilty of murdering a homeless man in Dublin in 2018.

of murdering a homeless man in Dublin in 2018. The Supreme Court will hear an appeal in a case brought by fathers seeking an Irish passport for their son.

will hear an appeal in a case brought by fathers seeking an Irish passport for their son. Public health officials reported an additional 1,936 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

INTERNATIONAL

A soldier walking in the rubble of the international airport destroyed by bombing in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Source: Vincenzo Circosta/ZUMA Press Wire

#UKRAINE: Ukraine claimed to have hit Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea with missiles, igniting a fire that Moscow said “seriously damaged” the warship as it accused Kyiv of helicopter strikes elsewhere over its territory.

#UK: The migration partnership between Rwanda and the UK is not “comparable” with the type of arrangement Australia has with Nauru and Papua New Guinea, the UK’s Home Secretary has said.

#NEW YORK: The man charged over the Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered to be held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city”.

PARTING SHOT

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently observed the most distant star ever seen — Earendel, meaning morning star.

The star existed within the first billion years after the universe’s birth in the big bang and it’s the farthest individual star ever seen to date.

The newly detected star is so far away that its light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, appearing to us as it did when the universe was only 7% of its current age.