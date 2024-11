NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#LEBANON: Israel conducted an air strike on a Hezbollah weapons facility, the first since a ceasefire in the war in Lebanon took effect.

#MASTERCHEF: TV presenter Gregg Wallace stepped away from his role on MasterChef after the BBC received complaints from individuals about historical allegations of misconduct.

#RUSSIA: Overnight misile strikes from Russia left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without power, after Kyiv had warned of a “massive” Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

#MEXICO: Donald Trump had a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum last night to discuss migration, just days after the US President-Elect threatened to issue major tariffs on the country when in office.

PARTING SHOT

It’s election eve and that means some school pupils have an extra day off to enjoy tomorrow.

In many cases, primary schools will be used as polling stations tomorrow, resulting in school closures and a day off for students.

While some parents complain of being put out by the day off, schools can sometimes be the only suitable buildings to facilitate voting.

In today’s poll, we wanted to know: Should schools close for polling day?

