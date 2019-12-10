Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tributes were paid to well-known barrister and commentator Paul Anthony McDermott, who has died aged 47.
- RTÉ director general Dee Forbes told an Oireachtas committee that one of its top presenters has already taken a pay cut as the broadcaster seeks to cut costs.
- The government, meanwhile, has said it will increase its funding to RTÉ to help it emerge from its current financial woes.
- Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone today announced that Cabinet has approved legislation which will allow the phased excavation of the mass burial site at the Tuam mother and baby home.
- The Taoiseach was accused of having a “terrible air of detachment” for saying health and car insurance premiums are levelling off.
- Representatives of the staff and football fans of the Football Association of Ireland have held a briefing on the organisation’s financial state, proposed job cuts, and what it means for the future of the game in Ireland.
- The leader of the SDLP has said he’s “disgusted” after fake leaflets were sent to potential voters asking for donations.
- Fianna Fáil has said it will back Sinn Féin’s rent freeze bill when the Dáil votes on the proposed legislation next week.
- Dublin is more expensive to live in than both London and Vienna, according to new rankings.
- A new Wetherspoons was announced for Waterford.
INTERNATIONAL
#IMPEACHMENT: Democrats have unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. #BUZZED: Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glued themselves to the Tory campaign bus. #JACK MERRITT: The father of a victim of the London Bridge terror attack hit out at Boris Johnson for politicising his son’s death.
PARTING SHOT
Liverpool sealed their place in the Champions League knockout rounds this evening with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg. That result would surely have drawn a smile from Paul Anthony McDermott, who has sadly passed away. Tens of thousands of you read today on TheJournal.ie about the death of the well-known barrister and commentator, who was just 47 years old. This obituary on the Irish Times recalls his fondness for Liverpool, his prodigious talent displayed in his career and how he retained his characteristic fortitude and wit to the end. He is survived by his wife Annick, sons Harry and Andrew, his mother Margaret and brother James. RIP.
COMMENTS