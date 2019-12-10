This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

anglo-court-cases Paul Anthony McDermott Source: Laura Hutton/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

britain-brexit-election Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Union Jack-themed JCB today. Source: BEN STANSALL

#IMPEACHMENT: Democrats have unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals. #BUZZED: Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glued themselves to the Tory campaign bus. #JACK MERRITT: The father of a victim of the London Bridge terror attack hit out at Boris Johnson for politicising his son’s death.

PARTING SHOT

Liverpool sealed their place in the Champions League knockout rounds this evening with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg. That result would surely have drawn a smile from Paul Anthony McDermott, who has sadly passed away. Tens of thousands of you read today on TheJournal.ie about the death of the well-known barrister and commentator, who was just 47 years old. This obituary on the Irish Times recalls his fondness for Liverpool, his prodigious talent displayed in his career and how he retained his characteristic fortitude and wit to the end.  He is survived by his wife Annick, sons Harry and Andrew, his mother Margaret and brother James.  RIP. 

