Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glen Hansard and Mundy take part in the annual Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street, Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Australian PM Scott Morrison has announced that volunteer firefighters from the federal public sector will receive paid leave entitlements in a move to help contain wildfires that have ravaged parts of the country. Source: AAP/PA Images

#WHITE ISLAND: New Zealand have called off the search for two people missing after the White Island volcanic eruption.

#NUCLEAR THREAT: US President Donald Trump has said he hopes that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

#HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Britain’s Prince Philip been discharged in time to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth after spending four nights in hospital for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”.

PARTING SHOT

Great Grandfather Paddy Price (88) has been bringing joy to the village of Prosperous in Co Kildare since 1965 with the Christmas lights display in his garden.

Irish light bulb company, Solus spoke to ‘Paddy Christmas’ who has a heater in the child-size Christmas house he built so the local children don’t get cold as they delight in the free lollipops and sweets he provides.



Source: Jay Branagan/Vimeo

Can’t see the video? Click here.