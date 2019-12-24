Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Four people have been injured in an aggravated burglary in the Mayfield area of Cork overnight. A 10-year-old was among those who were stabbed.
- An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for Ireland’s first supervised injecting facility at Merchants Quay Ireland’s Riverbank Centre in Dublin city centre.
- Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting a man in Waterford city on Monday afternoon.
- The Irish Prison Service has said all four prisoners who gained access to the roof of a building in Mountjoy Prison complex yesterday have now been removed.
- Police in Northern Ireland have charged a man with two counts of murder after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a flat in north Belfast yesterday.
- A company that supplies equipment to the Irish Coast Guard has threatened to hold onto rescue ‘equipment or goods’ until it is paid for what it claims are outstanding fees, in a dispute with the IRCG.
- Micheál Martin has acknowledged there are issues with a Fianna Fail senator’s voting record who did not vote on 84 of the 114 voting days he signed in during a three-year period.
- The number of people accessing methadone in the last 10 years has risen by more than 600% in some counties.
WORLD
#WHITE ISLAND: New Zealand have called off the search for two people missing after the White Island volcanic eruption.
#NUCLEAR THREAT: US President Donald Trump has said he hopes that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.
#HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Britain’s Prince Philip been discharged in time to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth after spending four nights in hospital for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”.
PARTING SHOT
Great Grandfather Paddy Price (88) has been bringing joy to the village of Prosperous in Co Kildare since 1965 with the Christmas lights display in his garden.
Irish light bulb company, Solus spoke to ‘Paddy Christmas’ who has a heater in the child-size Christmas house he built so the local children don’t get cold as they delight in the free lollipops and sweets he provides.
Source: Jay Branagan/Vimeo
