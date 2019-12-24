This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 8:03 PM
22 minutes ago 1,883 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

christmas-eve-busk Glen Hansard and Mundy take part in the annual Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street, Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD 

scott-morrison-sa-bushfires Australian PM Scott Morrison has announced that volunteer firefighters from the federal public sector will receive paid leave entitlements in a move to help contain wildfires that have ravaged parts of the country. Source: AAP/PA Images

#WHITE ISLAND: New Zealand have called off the search for two people missing after the White Island volcanic eruption.

#NUCLEAR THREAT: US President Donald Trump has said he hopes that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened “Christmas gift” that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear program.

#HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Britain’s Prince Philip been discharged in time to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth after spending four nights in hospital for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”.

PARTING SHOT 

Great Grandfather Paddy Price (88) has been bringing joy to the village of Prosperous in Co Kildare since 1965 with the Christmas lights display in his garden. 

Irish light bulb company, Solus spoke to ‘Paddy Christmas’ who has a heater in the child-size Christmas house he built so the local children don’t get cold as they delight in the free lollipops and sweets he provides. 


Source: Jay Branagan/Vimeo

Can’t see the video? Click here.

