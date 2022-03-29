Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Daisy Scallon (2) with her sisters Sophie (7) and Abigail (5) pictured at the launch of the Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People at England's National Covid Memorial Wall as events take place across the UK to mark the second anniversary of its first Covid-19 lockdown Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russia’s military has announced it will “fundamentally” scale back operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv.

#ANDREW: Prince Andrew made his first public appearance today after settling his sexual assault civil case.

#FINES: 20 fines are set to be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties held in British government buildings, police have said.

#P&O: The boss of P&O Ferries has insisted he will not reverse the decision to sack nearly 800 workers.

PARTING SHOT

Unsure what to watch on TV in your spare time over the next week?

The Remote is our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.