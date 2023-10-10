Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#DEATH TOLL: The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war is nearing 2,000, in the worst violence seen in the region since 2014.
#DISINFORMATION: The EU has warned Elon Musk that his platform X, formerly Twitter, is spreading “illegal content and disinformation”.
#STEPPING AWAY: Holly Willoughby announced she is stepping down from presenting This Morning after 14 years on the ITV show.
Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is to ban petrol and diesel cars in a central 20-block area of the city as of 2025 in a bid to improve air quality.
“Nowadays the air in Stockholm causes babies to have sick lungs and the elderly to die prematurely. It is a completely unacceptable situation,” Lars Stromgren, the city’s vice-mayor for transport and urban environment, said in a statement.
“We need to limit the harmful exhaust gases from petrol and diesel cars.”
The area is located in the heart of Stockholm’s shopping district and bustling with eateries and office buildings.
