Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PA Former US President Bill Clinton drinking a pint of Guinness at the Guildhall Taphouse after giving a speech in the Guildhall in Derry. PA

INTERNATIONAL

PA images Toddler who squeezed through White House fencing today PA images

#SUDAN Irish charities Concern and Goal have issued calls for their staff in Sudan to “hibernate” by staying indoors as violent clashes continue.

#SECURITY BREACH A toddler today earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing.

#TALIBAN The UN is ready to take the “heartbreaking” decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it cannot persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organisation.

#COVID The World Health Organisation warned that the Covid pandemic is still volatile, saying there could be further trouble before the virus settles into a predictable pattern.

#CORONATION More than half of British people do not want the upcoming coronation of King Charles to be funded by UK taxpayers, a new poll published today found.

PARTING SHOT

A public “doggie” toilet has been installed on Dublin’s Sean McDermott Street as part of a new Dublin City Council initiative that aims to promote responsible dog ownership.

A small rectangular area has been designated to dogs doing their business when out on a walk with an owner.

The pilot scheme will also see a total of 50 ‘Dog Poo Dispensers’ erected on Dublin streets.

In a press release, Dublin City Council said: “We hope dog owners who exercise their dogs in the area will encourage their pets to use the toilet area.”