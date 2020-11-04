Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Joe Blewitt a cousin of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden poses for the media beside a mural of Biden, in Ballina, Co Mayo. Source: Peter Morrison/PA

WORLD

The Golden Monkey installation, by Australian ecological artist Lisa Roet, makes its UK debut on the exterior of Inverleith House at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. Source: PA

#US ELECTION: The presidential race is coming down to a handful of states, including Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Biden is ahead in Michigan but it may take days for the result in Pennsylvania to become clear. Follow all the action here.

#BELARUS: The European Union has launched a procedure to sanction Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, his son Viktor, and 13 others held responsible for a post-election crackdown in the former Soviet state, diplomatic sources in Brussels said.

#LOCKDOWN: MPs have backed a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England, after Boris Johnson warned of an “existential threat” to the NHS without action to curb the spread of the disease.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been following the election results on CNN then you’ll be well aware of anchor John King and his magic walls.

King has provided non-stop analysis of results with the help of his touch screens that filter vote counts by the state and county levels.

There is no doubt the man is a machine and a deserving star of CNN’s coverage.