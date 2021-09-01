Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Katherine Zappone asked Leo Varadkar if he had “heard anything” about her prospective appointment as a UN Special Envoy while reminding him about her event at the Merrion Hotel.
- The organisers of Electric Picnic have confirmed that the 2021 festival has been cancelled.
- People who are pregnant are to be offered Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations at any stage of their pregnancy, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,789 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said an “evaluation” will be carried out into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.
- Vomiting and fever were among the side effects experienced by children who took part in trials carried out by Glaxo Laboratories in mother and baby homes and similar institutions in the 20th century.
- Transport officials contacted gardaí over a hoax Twitter account after a joke about Dublin’s Luas service being free to use went viral last month.
- Plans to construct a €475 million redevelopment of DIT’s former Kevin Street Campus in Dublin have secured the green light.
- Work is continuing on evacuating 60 Irish citizens and 15 Afghans with Irish residency out of Afghanistan, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said today.
INTERNATIONAL
#ABORTION: US President Joe Biden has pledged to defend abortion rights after a law that bans the procedure after six weeks took effect in Texas.
#MURDER: Double child murderer Colin Pitchfork has been released from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed.
#SUPPLY: Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has apologised to customers after its beer supplies became the latest casualty of the UK’s supply chain crunch.
PARTING SHOT
The star of the new Fresh Prince of Bel Air has been announced.
Actor Will Smith broke the new to newcomer Jabari Banks that he would be taking up the role in the upcoming reboot via a video call yesterday.
Smith launched to stardom after starring in the smash hit 1990s sitcom.
The idea for the modern-day “reimagining” of the show came from superfan Morgan Cooper, who shot and posted his own four-minute trailer in 2019.
The reboot, which is being produced by Smith, will air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, the BBC has reported.
