Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The L.É. Samuel Beckett arriving at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin today for the Naval Service 75th anniversary Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visiting the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Crisis Centre in Whitehall, London, to see how they are supporting and monitoring the ongoing evacuations in Afghanistan Source: Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph via PA Images

#ABORTION: US President Joe Biden has pledged to defend abortion rights after a law that bans the procedure after six weeks took effect in Texas.

#MURDER: Double child murderer Colin Pitchfork has been released from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed.

#SUPPLY: Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has apologised to customers after its beer supplies became the latest casualty of the UK’s supply chain crunch.

PARTING SHOT

The star of the new Fresh Prince of Bel Air has been announced.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Actor Will Smith broke the new to newcomer Jabari Banks that he would be taking up the role in the upcoming reboot via a video call yesterday.

Smith launched to stardom after starring in the smash hit 1990s sitcom.

The idea for the modern-day “reimagining” of the show came from superfan Morgan Cooper, who shot and posted his own four-minute trailer in 2019.

The reboot, which is being produced by Smith, will air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, the BBC has reported.