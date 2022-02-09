Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Family members of Stardust fire victims, (l to r) Lorraine Keegan, Martina Hand, Antoinette Keegan and Pauline Braymer, outside the eleventh pre-inquest hearing at the RDS Dublin Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A panda playing in the snow at Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo in China Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BORIS: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied claims that a newly emerged photo is evidence of another lockdown-breaching party at No 10 Downing Street.

#SWEDEN: Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for Covid-19, even among people showing symptoms of an infection.

#ZOUMA: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been fined the “maximum amount possible” for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club has announced.

PARTING SHOT

A large family syndicate from Co Mayo are the winners of the largest Lotto jackpot in the history of the game in Ireland, after claiming the €19,060,800 in Dublin today.

The family, who wish to keep their win private, won the jackpot with a Quick Pick ticket they bought at Laura’s XL store in Castlebar town in Co Mayo.

Discussing the exact moment that they realised they had the winning ticket, a spokesperson from the winning family syndicate said “that Saturday night back in January is still a blur”.