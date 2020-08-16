This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Taoiseach’s concerns over recent rise in Covid-19 cases, calls for a Dublin bar to be closed, and the death of Donald Trump’s brother made headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

sister-clare-crockett-mural Sister Clare Crockett who was killed in an earthquake in Ecuador in 2016, painted near her home in the Brandywell, Derry Source: PA Images

  • The Taoiseach expressed “deep concern” after 200 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country on Saturday.
  • 66 additional cases of Covid-19 were notified to health authorities today.
  • There were calls for Dublin bar Berlin D2 to be shut after footage emerged showing staff and customers breaking Covid-19 rules.
  • A Chinese woman who was filmed being pushed into the Royal Canal in Dublin said that she worries about her son being similarly targeted in school.
  • A man in his 20s was arrested after another man received serious injuries in an assault in Sallynoggin in Dublin.
  • Gardaí launched an investigation after an elderly man allegedly approached a child on a street in Clonakilty in Cork and licked their face.
  • DUP and Sinn Féin representatives in the North condemned the placing of poppy wreaths on a nationalist bonfire in Derry last night. 
  • A Status Yellow rainfall warning was issued for 14 counties for Monday.
  • Mental health staff, students and politicians expressed concerns about whether the country’s system can sustain an anticipated spike in cases and referrals due to Covid-19.

INTERNATIONAL

high-chair-wheelie-record-attempt Jonny Davies also known as 'Stunter Jonny' attempts a new world record for the fastest motorbike handlebar wheelie in Yorkshire Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#US: Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert was confirmed to have died yesterday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

#MINSK: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko vehemently rejected the possibility re-running a disputed election that saw him continue his hold on power last week.

#CRIKEY: An Australian man was praised after repeatedly punching a shark until it released his wife’s leg during an attack near Sydney.

PARTING SHOT

Since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed, TheJournal.ie  has debunked or examined 75 claims about the coronavirus.

In a series of pieces this weekend, we have tracked the pandemic’s impact on Ireland’s susceptibility to and relationship with fake news.

We have investigated some of the more notorious stories – who started them, and what effect they had on the population – and interrogated the atmosphere and tools that allowed the messages to spread.

You can read the eight articles in the series here.

