Dublin: 3°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,581 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5714479

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Patricks Day 032 Performers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

bangkok-thailand-17th-mar-2022-a-kid-seen-standing-in-front-of-the-bangkok-city-hall-building-decorated-with-green-light-to-celebrate-st-patricks-day-also-known-as-the-republic-of-ireland-nation Bangkok City Hall lit up with a green light to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Ukraine confirmed it found survivors in a bomb shelter below a theatre in Mariupol which was bombed by Russian forces yesterday.

#JOB LOSSES: P&O Ferries sparked outrage after sacking 800 seafarers and replacing them with cheaper agency workers.

#SECURITY COUNCIL: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognized by the international community.

#INQUEST: An inquest jury concluded that footballer Emiliano Sala died as a result of a plane crash, having been overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide during an unlicensed commercial flight.

PARTING SHOT 

A St Patrick’s Day video shared by the Government to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine has been viewed over one million times on Twitter.

The video, a greeting from Ireland to the rest of the world, features famous Irish landmarks and historic footage before moving to harrowing scenes of the war in Ukraine. 

“On this St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and people everywhere in crisis. We are thinking of you today,” a message in the video reads.

You can watch it in full below.

COMMENTS

