Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

IRELAND
- St Patrick’s Day celebrations returned across the country, as towns and cities throughout Ireland attended parades following a two-year absence.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin and US President Joe Biden held a meeting via video conference after he tested positive for Covid-19 last night.
- The Taoiseach will miss a Covid commemoration event due to take place in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin on Sunday due to his positive Covid diagnosis.
- A woman in her 40s was arrested after gardaí seized €211,000 worth of heroin and cannabis.
- Gardaí appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 28-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin since Monday 7 March.
- Three new city centre hubs to help Ukrainian refugees access PPS numbers, income supports and referrals to state services will open in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.
- The AA, RSA and An Garda Síochána warned road users to take extra care ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
- Gardaí urged people to exercise caution when socialising this weekend following a spike in phone thefts in Dublin.
- President Michael D Higgins condemned the “immoral and unjustified” invasion of Ukraine and called on everyone to unite in demanding an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: Ukraine confirmed it found survivors in a bomb shelter below a theatre in Mariupol which was bombed by Russian forces yesterday.
#JOB LOSSES: P&O Ferries sparked outrage after sacking 800 seafarers and replacing them with cheaper agency workers.
#SECURITY COUNCIL: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognized by the international community.
#INQUEST: An inquest jury concluded that footballer Emiliano Sala died as a result of a plane crash, having been overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide during an unlicensed commercial flight.
PARTING SHOT
A St Patrick’s Day video shared by the Government to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine has been viewed over one million times on Twitter.
The video, a greeting from Ireland to the rest of the world, features famous Irish landmarks and historic footage before moving to harrowing scenes of the war in Ukraine.
“On this St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and people everywhere in crisis. We are thinking of you today,” a message in the video reads.
You can watch it in full below.
“Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine”— Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 16, 2022
“We live in each other’s shelter”
On this #StPatricksDay#Ireland 🇮🇪 stands in solidarity with the people of #Ukraine
We are thinking of you today pic.twitter.com/4yvXaowhO6
