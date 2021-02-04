Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Emma Cassidy, a cancer survivor and Breast Cancer Ireland ambassador, with her six-week-old son Sam. Today is world cancer day.

INTERNATIONAL

A man working on a large stained glass window in England. Source: PA

#COUP: Myanmar’s generals ordered internet providers to restrict access to Facebook, as UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world must rally to ensure the military coup fails.

#SORRY: Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised but refused to resign after making sexist remarks that prompted outrage in Japan.

PARTING SHOT

The nation’s forecaster is on “high alert” for snow next week, with temperatures dropping from Sunday and potential snow showers in the east of the country at the start of next week.

