Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 1,318 Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 200,000.
- Gardaí launched an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a burning car in north Cork.
- Regulations making it a legal obligation to quarantine after arriving into this country were signed by the Minister for Health.
- The Chief Executive of the HSE urged the public to “bear with” the organisation as it responds to issues with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.
- 219,200 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.
- 740 people who have received a Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland reported suspected side-effects to the country’s health products regulator up until 28 January.
- Here are the main points from this evening’s NPHET briefing.
- Met Éireann said it will be on “high alert” for snow next week, with temperatures beginning to drop from Sunday.
- A war of words continued over post-Brexit checks in Northern Ireland, with unionist leaders calling for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be scrapped and the Irish government insisting it needs to stay.
- A man found with almost €1 million in a bag of onions inside his campervan – crime cash that was destined for the Kinahan Cartel – will be returned to jail after the Court of Appeal today increased his sentence by a year.
- Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he was “quite surprised” to hear that audio recordings of witness testimony given to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes were destroyed.
- The Tánaiste also told TheJournal.ie that staycations “will be possible this summer”.
INTERNATIONAL
#COUP: Myanmar’s generals ordered internet providers to restrict access to Facebook, as UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world must rally to ensure the military coup fails.
#SORRY: Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised but refused to resign after making sexist remarks that prompted outrage in Japan.
PARTING SHOT
The nation’s forecaster is on “high alert” for snow next week, with temperatures dropping from Sunday and potential snow showers in the east of the country at the start of next week.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
With this in mind, why not try out our quiz from 2019 to see how much you know about Irish weather…
COMMENTS