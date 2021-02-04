#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 4 February 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 8:48 PM
9 minutes ago 917 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5345934

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE World Cancer Day 003 Emma Cassidy, a cancer survivor and Breast Cancer Ireland ambassador, with her six-week-old son Sam. Today is world cancer day.

INTERNATIONAL

stained-glass-restoration A man working on a large stained glass window in England. Source: PA

#COUP: Myanmar’s generals ordered internet providers to restrict access to Facebook, as UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world must rally to ensure the military coup fails.

#SORRY: Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised but refused to resign after making sexist remarks that prompted outrage in Japan.

PARTING SHOT 

The nation’s forecaster is on “high alert” for snow next week, with temperatures dropping from Sunday and potential snow showers in the east of the country at the start of next week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With this in mind, why not try out our quiz from 2019 to see how much you know about Irish weather…

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie