Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine’s military reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country
#JERSEY: At least three people were killed in an explosion in a block of flats on the island of Jersey
#SISTAH SPACE: The charity at the centre of a Buckingham Palace racism controversy said it was suspending operations due to a torrent of online abuse
PARTING SHOT
Morocco have stunned Portugal to become the first African and first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Youssef En-Nesyri’s header three minutes before half-time was the only goal of a 1-0 victory that was greeted with jubilation by the massed ranks of Morocco fans in the Al Thumama Stadium.
Tonight, England take on France to determine who will face Morocco in that semi-final next week. You can follow live coverage from our colleagues at the 42 here.
