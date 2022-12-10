Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 0°C Saturday 10 December 2022
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

1 hour ago 1,622 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

926Cold Snap A frost-covered car in Dublin today Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Met Éireann said a nationwide Status Orange low temperature warning would take effect tonight, as the cold snap continued across the country
  • Some 50 flights in and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled due to the cold weather
  • Nearly 100 refugees remained in tented accommodation in Co Clare as there was nowhere to move them during the cold weather
  • Gardaí renewed an appeal for witnesses following the death of a woman in her 70s in a collision in Macroom, Co Cork
  • A man was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Dublin, where he is in a critical but stable condition in hospital
  • The Journal reported that strike action by postal and transport workers in the UK may have knock-on effects for travel between Britain and Ireland over Christmas and exchanging cards and presents
  • A body was found in unexplained circumstances in Ashbourne, Co Meath

WORLD

FjlwIVlWYAIkYbb Smoke coming from a fire and explosion in a block of flats on the island of Jersey Source: Daniel Hunt on Twitter

#UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine’s military reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country

#JERSEY: At least three people were killed in an explosion in a block of flats on the island of Jersey

#SISTAH SPACE: The charity at the centre of a Buckingham Palace racism controversy said it was suspending operations due to a torrent of online abuse

PARTING SHOT

river (2) Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring. Source: Alamy

Morocco have stunned Portugal to become the first African and first Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header three minutes before half-time was the only goal of a 1-0 victory that was greeted with jubilation by the massed ranks of Morocco fans in the Al Thumama Stadium.

Tonight, England take on France to determine who will face Morocco in that semi-final next week. You can follow live coverage from our colleagues at the 42 here.

