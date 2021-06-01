Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Head gardener, Damien McGovern, at Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow before guests arrive tomorrow when hotels reopen. Source: Leon Farrell

WORLD

People swiming in a transparent swimming pool bridge across two residential blocks in south London today. Source: PA

#NEW NAMES: Covid-19 variants are to be known by letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatising nations where they were first detected.

#NO DEATHS: The UK reported no further deaths linked to Covid-19 for the first day since summer last year.

PARTING SHOT

File image of Naomi Osaka. Source: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

Naomi Osaka announced yesterday that she would withdraw from the French Open because of the furore caused by her boycott of media duties.

Psychology professor Peter Terry writes in The Journal today that there are “two sides to this story”.

He writes:

On the one hand, this is part of the contract, it’s part of the deal. Tennis players get paid millions of dollars and in return they have to do media interviews whether they win or lose.

The issue is when you have somebody like Osaka, who is by her own admission an introverted person with high social anxiety. She essentially hates doing this stuff but knows she has to.

If there was ever a public cry for help, this is it. She’s talked about suffering bouts of depression since she won the US Open in 2018, how she wears headphones to try to cope with her social anxiety to stay in her own little bubble.