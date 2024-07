EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Former Dublin taxi driver Raymond Shorten (50) was sentenced to 13 years in jail for the rape of a seven-year-old girl 12 years ago.

2. #MAJORCA: An Irish girl died in Majorca, Spain after falling from a balcony at her hotel in Alcudia.

3. #US ELECTION: US Vice president Kamala Harris was endorsed by President Joe Biden after he withdrew from the 2024 presidential race last night. Find out more here about the prosecutor turned Veep who’s now a White House frontrunner.

4. #DUBLIN STABBING: A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a stabbing in the Long Mile Road area of Dublin city.

5. #GAZA: The Israeli campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced today that two captives held by Hamas in Gaza had died as the Israeli army began bombing the Gazan city of Khan Younis after issuing an evacuation order.