IRELAND

Micheal Ryan, Angela Newman, Marie O’Donovan, & Andrew McCarthy, pictured at the the launch of adult panto 'Willy Wonky'. Directed by Ciarán Bermingham, it will run at An Spáilpín Fánach, South Main St, Cork from 29 Nov - 11 Jan. Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. AP Photo / Evan Vucci AP Photo / Evan Vucci / Evan Vucci

#SHAKE ON IT: Donald Trump made his return to the White House in a handover meeting with US president Joe Biden.

#WHITE HOUSE: Elon Musk was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new position in US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, while Fox News host Pete Hegseth was nominated to serve as his defence secretary.

#OSLO: A woman in Norway is suing the state for a breach of human rights after she was switched at birth in 1965.



PARTING SHOT

Roisin Coughlan, Sarah Minihane, Caithiona Nc Carthaign, Tara Norton, Rachel O'Keeffe and Luisca Flaherty, enjoying Student Christmas Day in Limerick Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

Students from colleges in Limerick gathered in the city centre today to take part in annual ‘Christmas Day’ celebrations.

Though it’s about six weeks early, the celebration sees students flooding the main bars of the Treaty City.

Images and videos this morning showed large groups of students dressed in Christmas jumpers queuing up early outside pubs.

Students were in place by the early morning, hoping to get a good spot for the day.

