Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 8 Jul 2022, 8:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Westlife fans 015 Westlife fans outside the Aviva Stadium this evening for the band's first concert of its new tour. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

tokyo-japan-8th-july-2022-a-man-reads-an-extra-edition-news-paper-which-reports-former-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-was-shot-dead-during-an-election-campaign-in-nara-prefecture-western-japan-by-a-gu A man reads an extra edition newspaper which reports Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead. Source: Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Alamy

#JAPAN: Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman who opened fire at close range as the hugely influential politician delivered a campaign speech.

#BEERGATE: Britain’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has welcomed the findings of a Durham Police investigation that he did not break Covid regulations during a visit to the city while campaigning last year.

#US: President Joe Biden has said that federal legislation offered the fastest route to restoring abortion rights and urged voters to elect pro-choice legislators in upcoming elections as he ordered new measures to secure reproductive freedoms.

#CHEQUERS: Boris and Carrie Johnson are no longer planning to host a wedding party at Chequers, which was reportedly to be held at the property despite the outgoing Prime Minister entering his final days in office as caretaker leader.

PARTING SHOT

There’s only one place we can leave things this evening. As mentioned above, Mattie McGrath’s laundry musings in the Dáil are causing quite a stir on social media. 

If, like this reporter, you’ve watched the video numerous times at this point, why not enjoy the Oireachtas transcript of the Tipperary TD’s contribution.

