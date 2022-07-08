Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Simon Coveney said the UK’s Northern Ireland Protocol legislation may be “put off” following Boris Johnson’s resignation.
- The Justice Minister said she’s in favour of a higher rate of tax for convicted drug dealers.
- Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no-confidence in the Government.
- A man was jailed for possession of child abuse images after he was caught taking ‘up-skirt’ pictures on the Luas.
- Independent TD Mattie McGrath discussing his laundry during a Dáil debate went viral on Twitter.
- Two people were arrested after approximately €127,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin.
- “Settled and warm” weather is forecast for this weekend and the hottest day of the year is predicted for Monday
INTERNATIONAL
#JAPAN: Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman who opened fire at close range as the hugely influential politician delivered a campaign speech.
#BEERGATE: Britain’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has welcomed the findings of a Durham Police investigation that he did not break Covid regulations during a visit to the city while campaigning last year.
#US: President Joe Biden has said that federal legislation offered the fastest route to restoring abortion rights and urged voters to elect pro-choice legislators in upcoming elections as he ordered new measures to secure reproductive freedoms.
#CHEQUERS: Boris and Carrie Johnson are no longer planning to host a wedding party at Chequers, which was reportedly to be held at the property despite the outgoing Prime Minister entering his final days in office as caretaker leader.
PARTING SHOT
The parliamentary reporters do trojan work pic.twitter.com/duD8gcZJmo— Brian Marron (@marron_brian) July 7, 2022
There’s only one place we can leave things this evening. As mentioned above, Mattie McGrath’s laundry musings in the Dáil are causing quite a stir on social media.
If, like this reporter, you’ve watched the video numerous times at this point, why not enjoy the Oireachtas transcript of the Tipperary TD’s contribution.
