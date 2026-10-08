Fuel prices in Northern Ireland are now displayed on Google Maps

GOOGLE MAPS FOR Northern Ireland will now show fuel prices to help motorists find cheaper petrol and diesel.

In the UK, including Northern Ireland, it is a legal requirement for forecourts to report any price changes to the government’s Fuel Finder scheme within 30 minutes.

This has been the case since 2 February this year.

From today, Google Maps will display fuel prices on the site using data supplied via the Fuel Finder scheme across the UK, as well as the locations of the fuel stations.

Fuel prices at some petrol stations in Newry this afternoon. Google Maps Google Maps

Scott Benson, founder of Fuel Finder UK, told The Journal that it will be up to Google to refresh any change in prices on its maps as they come through.

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He said that the Fuel Finder site pulls fresh data every five minutes to catch price changes, and so he’d expect Google to “do something similar”.

Google has been contacted for comment.

Fuel prices in the UK have hit a record high, with the price of diesel topping £2 (€2.36) per litre for the first time.

Petrol prices are between £1.75 (€2.07)and £1.94 (€2.29) per litre, according to the RAC.

In Ireland, petrol is averaging €1.99 per litre, while diesel is averaging €2.15, according to Fuelwatch.ie

Fuel costs around the world have been dramatically impacted by the US war with Iran and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

In Tuesday’s budget, it was announced that cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel, which amount to 27 cent per litre on petrol and 32 cent on diesel, are to be extended until 28 February 2027.

The move is in addition to the reduction of the Nora levy until 31 December 2026, and the extension of the enhanced Diesel Rebate Scheme until the end of December 2026.