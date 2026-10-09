GoMo rolls out 5G to its mobile customers in apparent response to Lidl offer

BUDGET MOBILE BRAND GoMo has rolled out 5G – faster wireless internet – to customers on cheaper legacy contracts, in an apparent response to competition from new market entrant Lidl.

Discount retailer Lidl entered the Irish mobile market last week with an €8.99 per month “for life” deal including unlimited 5G data.

When GoMo launched in October 2019, it offered a similar €9.99 per month deal to its first 100,000 customers, subsequently charging €12.99.

Its terms and conditions state that it has only been offering 5G on contracts entered into after 8 April 2021.

When GoMo first offered 5G in February 2023, it only made this available to customers on €9.99 and €12.99 contracts if they upgraded to a new €14.99-per-month contract.

GoMo texted customers on its earlier contracts this week telling them it is now providing “a little gift for you” by including 5G in their plans “at no extra cost”.

The faster speeds will be available to these customers no later than 15 October, GoMo said.

Text from GoMo to some customers this week. GoMo GoMo

GoMo is owned by telecommunications provider Eir and uses its network. Lidl’s new service is also using the Eir network.

The Journal has contacted Eir to ask whether customers who upgraded from a €9.99 or €12.99 GoMo contract to avail of 5G will be able to go back to their original price now, and whether all €9.99 and €12.99 customers will have 5G by 15 October.

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Lidl deal expiry

Lidl’s cut-price offer has prompted some Irish phone users to attempt to switch in recent days.

On the support page of 48 Mobile, another provider, several customers have raised queries about trying to move their phone numbers from 48 Mobile to Lidl.

Lidl has acknowledged some issues with network switchover and has said it is working to complete phone number transfers.

GoMo, Clear Mobile and 48 Mobile are all currently offering €12.99 as their cheapest plan, although 48 Mobile also offers a discount for students. Clear uses the Vodafone network and 48 Mobile uses Three.

Lidl has said its €8.99 deal will be available for the first 100,000 customers to sign up.

However, the deal is due to expire on 31 December either way.

Lidl is only offering one €8.99 SIM per customer and €12.99 for any additional ones, so it looks like that will be the price once the launch deal expires.

When GoMo launched with a similar deal for its first 100,000 customers in October 2019, it cut it off in January 2020, as it said it was already on track for 100,000 sign-ups by Christmas 2019.

Research from ComReg, the telecoms regulator, indicates price is the main reason people switch mobile phone provider, but only about one in six people has switched in the past three years.

Switching is relatively simple, with two-thirds of people saying they found it easy, ComReg found.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott.