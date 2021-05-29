Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- A protest in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus took place earlier today in Dublin city, days after journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested when a Ryanair flight was grounded in Minsk.
- Dozens of Gardaí carried out a major search operation in Darndale yesterday, to target organised crime gangs.
- Junior Minister Ossian Smyth says that the government will not be offering free PCR testing to holidaymakers travelling abroad after 19 July.
- Paul Reid has said that HSE efforts to rebuild their IT system after the cyber attack are “gaining momentum”.
- The Department of Health today confirmed an additional 464 cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night.
- Opposition parties have called on the government to reinstate the eviction ban, as the number of people accessing homelessness services rises in April.
- Galway City Council has closed off “Middle Arch” following requests from Gardaí, after large crowds of people gathered there in recent days.
- Two men were arrested after €1.35m worth of cannabis herb was discovered in a search operation in Meath.
International
#BIDEN BUDGET US President Joe Biden is setting out a six trillion-dollar (€3.4 trillion) budget for next year, with a focus on new safety net programmes for the poor and middle class
#COSBY Bill Cosby has been denied parole in Pennsylvania after he refused to engage with sex offender programmes while in prison.
#CANADA The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, have been found buried on the site of what was previously Canada’s biggest indigenous residential school.
Parting Shot
You might not have watched the Friends reunion programme earlier this week, but if you’ve logged into Twitter at all today you’ll likely have seen photos of Matt LeBlanc sitting with his arms crossed all across your feed this afternoon.
There’s plenty of good ones out and about at the minute, so here are a few in case you haven’t already seen them.
Every time I delivered spirits to a pub this man would say “cmere will ya put them in the boot of my car haha” pic.twitter.com/rFe3PHSzc8— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 29, 2021
‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM— spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021
Matt LeBlanc sits like my da whenever he's forced to go to my auntie's gaff pic.twitter.com/rm4aXlUYPt— Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) May 28, 2021
No doubt that these will all be tired and overused at some point in the very near future, so you may get them while they’re still hot.
