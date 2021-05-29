#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 29 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 29 May 2021, 7:50 PM
27 minutes ago 862 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5452316

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

BELARUS PROTEST 2P8A0453 A protest against the Belarus Government today in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

International

canada-residential-school-remains The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. Source: Andrew Snucins

#BIDEN BUDGET US President Joe Biden is setting out a six trillion-dollar (€3.4 trillion) budget for next year, with a focus on new safety net programmes for the poor and middle class

#COSBY Bill Cosby has been denied parole in Pennsylvania after he refused to engage with sex offender programmes while in prison.

#CANADA The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, have been found buried on the site of what was previously Canada’s biggest indigenous residential school.

Parting Shot

You might not have watched the Friends reunion programme earlier this week, but if you’ve logged into Twitter at all today you’ll likely have seen photos of Matt LeBlanc sitting with his arms crossed all across your feed this afternoon.

There’s plenty of good ones out and about at the minute, so here are a few in case you haven’t already seen them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

No doubt that these will all be tired and overused at some point in the very near future, so you may get them while they’re still hot.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie