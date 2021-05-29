Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

A protest against the Belarus Government today in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

International

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. Source: Andrew Snucins

#BIDEN BUDGET US President Joe Biden is setting out a six trillion-dollar (€3.4 trillion) budget for next year, with a focus on new safety net programmes for the poor and middle class

#COSBY Bill Cosby has been denied parole in Pennsylvania after he refused to engage with sex offender programmes while in prison.

#CANADA The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, have been found buried on the site of what was previously Canada’s biggest indigenous residential school.

Parting Shot

You might not have watched the Friends reunion programme earlier this week, but if you’ve logged into Twitter at all today you’ll likely have seen photos of Matt LeBlanc sitting with his arms crossed all across your feed this afternoon.

There’s plenty of good ones out and about at the minute, so here are a few in case you haven’t already seen them.

Every time I delivered spirits to a pub this man would say “cmere will ya put them in the boot of my car haha” pic.twitter.com/rFe3PHSzc8 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 29, 2021

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc sits like my da whenever he's forced to go to my auntie's gaff pic.twitter.com/rm4aXlUYPt — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) May 28, 2021

No doubt that these will all be tired and overused at some point in the very near future, so you may get them while they’re still hot.