Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

(LtoR) Caitlin Gaffney and Charlotte Gaillon living in Dublin with their dog Jenny at Portmarnock Beach, Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

Gridlock stretches on a road in Burnsall in the Yorkshire Dales, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. Source: PA

#TRIP TO DURHAM: Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings said he drove to Durham in late March due to fears over a lack of childcare in London and concerns about his family’s safety.

#REGRETS: Boris Johnson said he regrets the confusion, anger and pain people feel over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham, but he isn’t backing down on support for his chief aide.

#COLDER WAR: China has said that relations with the United States are “on the brink of a new Cold War”.

#RECOVERY: Queen guitarist Brian May is recovering well after a heart attack.

PARTING SHOT

Stepping out from the shadows, Boris Johnson’s chief aide Dominic Cummings has been stuck firmly in the headlines over the past few days.

He took an hour this afternoon to speak to media and explain his reasons for a 260-mile trip with his family from his home in London to Durham while self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms.

As part of these symptoms, Cummings said his eyesight was affected (Johnson said he had a similar experience with Covid-19).

To test his eyesight ahead of the long journey back to London from his father’s property in Durham in mid-April, Cummings first took a shorter drive with his family to “see if I could drive safely”.

You can watch him explain this decision here.