Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed there are no new deaths and 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- An investigation has been launched after a number of men were spotted leaving a truck which had arrived at Rosslare Port earlier today.
- Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has said he was not the source of media reports about Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen’s drink-driving ban.
- There were fewer than 20 passengers on board the busiest flight to land in Dublin from Dallas, Texas over the past number of days according to the airline which operates the route.
- A south Dublin development that proposes to build 200 social homes and almost 400 affordable homes to rent or buy has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.
- The Department of Social Protection has said the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped 42% since the peak at the start of May.
- Journalist Mary Kenny will no longer attend a literary festival in Roscommon next week after questioning the quarantine rules applying to her arrival from Britain.
- Four in five people do not want to go back to working patterns as they were before lockdown, a new survey has found.
INTERNATIONAL
#SOUTH AFRICA Zinzdi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59.
#HONG KONG The organisers of a vigil commemorating China’s bloody 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square appeared in a Hong Kong court today on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly.
#OZ Residents in Sydney, Australia were warned today to put the brakes on partying as a new coronavirus cluster emerged at a city pub on the heels of a major outbreak in Melbourne.
Parting Shot
On this day 35 years ago, the first Live Aid concert was held to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine. Some of the world’s biggest names came out to support the cause, including Freddie Mercury’s Queen and our own U2.
For old time’s sake, here’s Queen with We Are the Champions at Wembley Stadium.Source: Live Aid/YouTube
