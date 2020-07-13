This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Another day of no Covid-related deaths, Rosslare port immigration investigation, and Zinzdi Mandela’s death… It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Monday 13 Jul 2020, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8484 Luas Stops From today, all passengers on public transport must wear a face covering. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

mandela-long-walk-to-freedom-premiere-london-390x285 Zinzdi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, passed away aged 59. Source: PA

#SOUTH AFRICA Zinzdi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59.

#HONG KONG The organisers of a vigil commemorating China’s bloody 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square appeared in a Hong Kong court today on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly.

#OZ Residents in Sydney, Australia were warned today to put the brakes on partying as a new coronavirus cluster emerged at a city pub on the heels of a major outbreak in Melbourne.

Parting Shot

On this day 35 years ago, the first Live Aid concert was held to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine. Some of the world’s biggest names came out to support the cause, including Freddie Mercury’s Queen and our own U2. 

For old time’s sake, here’s Queen with We Are the Champions at Wembley Stadium. 

Source: Live Aid/YouTube

