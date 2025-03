NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Little Daffodil helper and cancer patient Nicole Keyes as part of Daffodil Day RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A mother-of-one from India was in Ireland just three months when she was found dead in a heavily blood stained bedroom of her Cork home having sustained a 14 centimetre incised wound to the front of her neck, a trial has heard.

to the front of her neck, a trial has heard. Irish novelist Anne Enright is to be awarded $175,000 in recognition of her writing talents and outstanding portfolio.

and outstanding portfolio. An eighth arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of asylum seeker Quham Babatunde in Dublin city centre last month.

arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of asylum seeker Quham Babatunde in Dublin city centre last month. The government is telling the public that they can renew six-month prescriptions despite the fact the legislation was never agreed with one of the country’s largest chemist unions.

despite the fact the legislation was never agreed with one of the country’s largest chemist unions. Student teachers may soon undergo mandatory placement training in special education classes, according to proposals by education minister Helen McEntee.

may soon undergo mandatory placement training in special education classes, according to proposals by education minister Helen McEntee. The Thunders Bakery chain is closing after 56 years in business.

chain is closing after 56 years in business. The partial eclipse of the sun will happen this Saturday across Ireland – the biggest such eclipse in ten years.

INTERNATIONAL

Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of the Field Hospitals Department in Gaza, surveys the destruction inside the surgical building of Nasser Hospital after it was bombed by Israel Alamy Alamy

#EKREM IMAMOGLU Turkish police have detained more than 1,100 people, including journalists, since the arrest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival sparked the country’s worst unrest in years, a minister said today.

#SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES French actor Gerard Depardieu went on trial at a Paris court today charged with sexually assaulting two women during a 2021 film shoot, as his lawyer vowed to show all the accusations were “false”.

Advertisement

#SAUDI ARABIA American and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a partial ceasefire in Ukraine today, a day after US-Ukraine talks there and as President Donald Trump pushes to quickly end the war.

#PALESTINE The Israeli security Cabinet has approved the establishment of a “Voluntary Emigration Bureau” for Palestinians living in Gaza who are “interested in relocating to third countries”.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Pictured above are Lucy O’Shea (16) and Noah O’Shea (16), from Saint Brogan’s College, Bandon, with Cork City Fire Brigade at the AXA Roadsafe Roadshow 2025.

Itwas attended by 1,500 students from across Cork.

Now in its 16th year, the Roadshow is run in association with An Garda Síochána and members of the emergency services.

In 2025 the Roadshow will visit 10 locations across Ireland and will be attended by an estimated 18,000 Transition Year students.