Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jack Charlton mural at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland and that 10 new cases have been diagnosed.

The family of Ruth Morrissey have paid tribute to the CervicalCheck campaigner who has died at the age of 39.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said there is "no excuse" for falling asleep in the Dáil, after he was spotted napping in the Convention Centre this week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that EU members states on the frontline of the pandemic should not be burdened with extra debt as leaders attempt to agree a rescue package.

. Insurance Ireland said that Government advice remains against all non-essential travel and that people planning to book a holiday should confirm they are covered by their insurer before doing so.

Insurance Ireland said that Government advice remains against all non-essential travel and that people planning to book a holiday should confirm they are covered by their insurer before doing so. Fine Gael would receive 38% of first preference votes from the electorate if another general election was held now, according to a new opinion poll by the Irish Mail on Sunday.

A motorcyclist died and a second was been injured following a collision in Co Tipperary.

THE WORLD

Colourful wildflowers next to Whitburn Windmill near Sunderland. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote.

#HONG KONG: Coronavirus is spreading out of control in Hong Kong with a record 100 new cases confirmed, the financial hub’s leader said today as she tightened social distancing measures to tackle the sudden surge in infections.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Boris Johnson played down the prospect of a second coronavirus lockdown in the UK, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

PARTING SHOT

It’s 24 years ago today that the Spice Girls performed Wannabe on Top of the Pops.

24 years?! This reporter needs a drink. Get your act together we could be just fine….