Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Ireland
- HSE chief Paul Reid expects that all over 70′s will have received their first vaccine dose by mid-April.
- Health officials have announced an additional 12 deaths of people with Covid-19 and 1,024 new confirmed cases of the virus.
- A 62-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pensioner Mary O’Keefe in Cork on Thursday.
- Temperatures are expected to drop to -2 tonight, with sleet and snow forecast during the week ahead.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said that calls by the DUP to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol are unrealistic
- Ryanair staff who were tested for Covid-19 have raised concerns over the way an outbreak of the virus was handled by management.
- One man has been arrested after Gardaí seized over 190,000 worth of drugs and cash in Laois yesterday.
- Ireland has lost their first game of the Six Nations, losing 21 – 16 to Wales.
International
#ISRAEL LOCKDOWN Israeli authorities have begun to ease lockdown restrictions after one-third of the population received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
#MYANMAR COUP Thousands of people have rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar, taking to the streets to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the reinstatement of the civilian government.
#COVID VARIANT The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine only offers limited protection against the new South African strain of the coronavirus, according to research reported in the Financial Times.
Parting Shot
As part of TheJournal.ie’s continuing series of reader Q&A’s on vaccines, today’s instalment goes into detail on what impact the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine will have on Ireland’s vaccine rollout.
