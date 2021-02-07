Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Members of the public walking in Clontarf yesterday Source: RollingNews

International

Protestors took to the streets of Yangon in Myanmar earlier today

#ISRAEL LOCKDOWN Israeli authorities have begun to ease lockdown restrictions after one-third of the population received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

#MYANMAR COUP Thousands of people have rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar, taking to the streets to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the reinstatement of the civilian government.

#COVID VARIANT The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine only offers limited protection against the new South African strain of the coronavirus, according to research reported in the Financial Times.

Parting Shot

As part of TheJournal.ie’s continuing series of reader Q&A’s on vaccines, today’s instalment goes into detail on what impact the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine will have on Ireland’s vaccine rollout.

Do you have a question about a particular vaccine or about the roll-out in Ireland? Send it to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to include as many as we can in our coverage over the coming weeks.

