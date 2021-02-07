#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 7:55 PM
30 minutes ago 1,048 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5347818

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

OUT AND ABOUT 8L5A5197 Members of the public walking in Clontarf yesterday Source: RollingNews

International

demonstration-against-the-military-coup-in-yangon-myanmar-07-feb-2021 Protestors took to the streets of Yangon in Myanmar earlier today

#ISRAEL LOCKDOWN Israeli authorities have begun to ease lockdown restrictions after one-third of the population received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

#MYANMAR COUP Thousands of people have rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar, taking to the streets to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the reinstatement of the civilian government.

#COVID VARIANT The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine only offers limited protection against the new South African strain of the coronavirus, according to research reported in the Financial Times.

Parting Shot

Vaccine_FC

As part of TheJournal.ie’s continuing series of reader Q&A’s on vaccines, today’s instalment goes into detail on what impact the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine will have on Ireland’s vaccine rollout.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Do you have a question about a particular vaccine or about the roll-out in Ireland? Send it to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to include as many as we can in our coverage over the coming weeks. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie