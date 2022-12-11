Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
The government said schools and public transport will continue to operate as normal as the cold snap remained across the country.
WORLD
#JERSEY: Hopes faded at finding more survivors after at least three people were killed in an explosion in a block of flats on the island of Jersey.
#LOCKERBIE: The man accused of being the bombmaker in the Lockerbie terrorist attack is now in US custody, it emerged.
#KOSOVO Explosions, shootings and road blocks were reported in the north of the country, where the population is mostly ethnic Serb, according to police and local media.
#ENGLAND Several people who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands were rushed to hospital for treatment.
PARTING SHOT
The Fifa World Cup had been dominating sporting schedules as of late, but with the tournament now taking a brief break before it enters its final stages, why not use the time to catch up on some very good reads?
The Journal’s Aoife Barry has a roundup here, including a Grey’s Anatomy writer’s telling how her life came apart after lies about a cancer diagnosis, to a look at when The Cure played the RDS in 1989. They’re all here.
