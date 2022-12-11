Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

27 minutes ago 839 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • santa-cobh-jpg Santa and Mrs Claus arriving at Cobh earlier today, where they were welcomed by local children and their families. The event was in association with the Port of Cork and Cork Chamber. Source: Gerard McCarthy

    The government said schools and public transport will continue to operate as normal as the cold snap remained across the country.

  • A light helicopter crashed near Kilcullen in Kildare.
  • A woman was arrested after the discovery of a man’s body in a residential property in Navan, Co Meath.
  • In a separate incident in Meath, gardaí appealed for information as they ramped up their investigation into the discovery of body of a man wrapped in materials in a field.
  • A man in his 30s died after a crash involving a truck on the N25 in Waterford. 
  • One homelessness charity said it housed an extra 100 people a night in Dublin last year compared with the previous year.
  • Unionists would not be “bullied or cajoled” into returning to powersharing, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told the Northern Ireland Secretary.
  • Planning was lodged for the redevelopment of the former St Teresa’s Gardens Lands in Dublin 8 to provide over 540 social and cost rental homes.

WORLD

embedded270206923 Firefighters were called to the building in Jeresey hours before the blast after residents reported smelling gas (Aaron Chown/PA)

#JERSEY: Hopes faded at finding more survivors after at least three people were killed in an explosion in a block of flats on the island of Jersey.

#LOCKERBIE: The man accused of being the bombmaker in the Lockerbie terrorist attack is now in US custody, it emerged.

#KOSOVO Explosions, shootings and road blocks were reported in the north of the country, where the population is mostly ethnic Serb, according to police and local media. 

#ENGLAND Several people who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands were rushed to hospital for treatment.

PARTING SHOT

The Fifa World Cup had been dominating sporting schedules as of late, but with the tournament now taking a brief break before it enters its final stages, why not use the time to catch up on some very good reads? 

The Journal’s Aoife Barry has a roundup here, including a Grey’s Anatomy writer’s telling how her life came apart after lies about a cancer diagnosis, to a look at when The Cure played the RDS in 1989. They’re all here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie