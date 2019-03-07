Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Police investigating the discovery of three bodies at an address in Newry this afternoon have said that they are “not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths”.
- An Garda Síochána has issued an appeal to the public to be safe on the roads after initial figures for the year indicate that there’s been a 30% increase in the number of road deaths.
- Karen Bradley, the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary, has apologised for the offence she caused yesterday with her comments on deaths caused by soldiers and police during the Troubles.
- Aer Lingus has said it will no longer require female cabin crew to wear makeup or skirts as part of new uniform guidelines.
- Dublin Bus has announced a new route from Ballymun to Bray which will begin operating on Sunday 24 March.
- Gardaí in West Dublin have appealed for information following the latest gangland shooting in the capital.
- RTÉ has said it will not be adding Michael Jackson to its playlists in order not to offend listeners, following abuse claims about the deceased singer.
INTERNATIONAL
#MARTHA MCSALLY: The first woman to ever fly in combat for the US has revealed she was sexually assaulted by a superior officer when she was in the Air Force.
#R KELLY: The RnB singer has been taken into custody again for failing to pay child support, just weeks after he was detained on sex abuse charges.
#COVER-UP: The Archbishop of Lyon has been given a six-month suspended sentence after being convicted of helping to cover up child abuse over a two-year period.
PARTING SHOT
What better way to celebrate World Book Day than a trip into beloved children’s author Roald Dahl’s writing hut at the bottom of his garden at his Gipsy House home in Great Missenden.
A replica of poet Dylan Thomas’ garden hut, Dahl constructed his own hut in the 1950s and wrote there until his death in 1990.
