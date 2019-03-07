Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Comedians Deirdre O'Kane and Jason Byrne were announced as the St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshals. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Police investigating the discovery of three bodies at an address in Newry this afternoon have said that they are “not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths”.

An Garda Síochána has issued an appeal to the public to be safe on the roads after initial figures for the year indicate that there's been a 30% increase in the number of road deaths.

. Karen Bradley , the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary, has apologised for the offence she caused yesterday with her comments on deaths caused by soldiers and police during the Troubles.

Aer Lingus has said it will no longer require female cabin crew to wear makeup or skirts as part of new uniform guidelines.

or skirts as part of new uniform guidelines. Dublin Bus has announced a new route from Ballymun to Bray which will begin operating on Sunday 24 March.

which will begin operating on Sunday 24 March. Gardaí in West Dublin have appealed for information following the latest gangland shooting in the capital.

in the capital. RTÉ has said it will not be adding Michael Jackson to its playlists in order not to offend listeners, following abuse claims about the deceased singer.

INTERNATIONAL

Inspecting Standedge Tunnel on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in the UK. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#MARTHA MCSALLY: The first woman to ever fly in combat for the US has revealed she was sexually assaulted by a superior officer when she was in the Air Force.

#R KELLY: The RnB singer has been taken into custody again for failing to pay child support, just weeks after he was detained on sex abuse charges.

#COVER-UP: The Archbishop of Lyon has been given a six-month suspended sentence after being convicted of helping to cover up child abuse over a two-year period.

PARTING SHOT

What better way to celebrate World Book Day than a trip into beloved children’s author Roald Dahl’s writing hut at the bottom of his garden at his Gipsy House home in Great Missenden.

A replica of poet Dylan Thomas’ garden hut, Dahl constructed his own hut in the 1950s and wrote there until his death in 1990.