Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was unaware of an IT glitch at the centre of the the latest CervicalCheck scandal until 10 July.
- Minister for Sport Shane Ross contacted FAI president Donal Conway to ask him to withdraw his nomination for re-election to the role.
- It emerged that banks paid out €683 million in redress and compensation to customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.
- TheJournal.ie revealed how a full rollout of abortion services has been prevented in a number of maternity hospitals because of conscientious objection complications.
- The children of Bobby Ryan filed a case in the High Court against Patrick Quirke, the man found guilty of murdering the Tipperary DJ.
- A man in his 70s was killed and two other people were injured in a collision in Co Waterford.
- Ryanair said it would make cuts to its winter 2019 and summer 2020 schedules as a result of delays in the delivery of new Boeing aircraft.
- The Government announced it would drop plans to trial roadside hedge-cutting this August
- The DSPCA described the death of a dog who was “eaten alive” by maggots in west Dublin as one of the worst cases of coat matting and cruelty it has seen in years.
- A Garda with 15 years’ experience pleaded guilty to possession of €100 worth of cocaine in Dublin 4 last year.
INTERNATIONAL
#NEW PRESIDENT German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen was elected as the new President of the European Commission.
#SPLIT Two conjoined twins were successfully separated by surgeons at a London hospital following more than 55 hours of surgery.
#ROUNDUP A US judge downgraded the damages to be paid by Monsanto over its cancer-causing weed-killer from €66 million to €17.75 million.
#US Undocumented Irish people in the US told TheJournal.ie that they have been living in fear following raids by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department.
PARTING SHOT
Today marks 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission took off, marking the beginning of the first successful mission to the Moon.
Around the same time, a housing development sprung up on the northside of Dublin that created its own special link with the mission.
The so-called ‘moon estate’ in Coolock features street-names inspired by the achievements of Apollo 11 and its crew, including Apollo Way, Armstrong Walk, Aldrin Walk, Eagle Park, and Tranquility Grove.
Our reporter Nicky Ryan visited the estate last week to find out why it was linked with the mission in the first place:Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
