Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Actor Aiobhin Garrihy meets with ponies Mohawk and Sasha at the launch of the Dublin Horse Show Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

David McAllister congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on the announcement of her election to the Presidency of the European Commission Source: DPA/PA Images

#NEW PRESIDENT German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen was elected as the new President of the European Commission.

#SPLIT Two conjoined twins were successfully separated by surgeons at a London hospital following more than 55 hours of surgery.

#ROUNDUP A US judge downgraded the damages to be paid by Monsanto over its cancer-causing weed-killer from €66 million to €17.75 million.

#US Undocumented Irish people in the US told TheJournal.ie that they have been living in fear following raids by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission took off, marking the beginning of the first successful mission to the Moon.

Around the same time, a housing development sprung up on the northside of Dublin that created its own special link with the mission.

The so-called ‘moon estate’ in Coolock features street-names inspired by the achievements of Apollo 11 and its crew, including Apollo Way, Armstrong Walk, Aldrin Walk, Eagle Park, and Tranquility Grove.

Our reporter Nicky Ryan visited the estate last week to find out why it was linked with the mission in the first place:

