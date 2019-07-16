This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 8:59 PM
19 minutes ago 1,300 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727497

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

60 Dub Horse Show_90575713 Actor Aiobhin Garrihy meets with ponies Mohawk and Sasha at the launch of the Dublin Horse Show Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Von der Leyen is the new President of the EU Commission David McAllister congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on the announcement of her election to the Presidency of the European Commission Source: DPA/PA Images

#NEW PRESIDENT German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen was elected as the new President of the European Commission.

#SPLIT Two conjoined twins were successfully separated by surgeons at a London hospital following more than 55 hours of surgery.

#ROUNDUP A US judge downgraded the damages to be paid by Monsanto over its cancer-causing weed-killer from €66 million to €17.75 million.

#US Undocumented Irish people in the US told TheJournal.ie that they have been living in fear following raids by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department.

PARTING SHOT

Today marks 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission took off, marking the beginning of the first successful mission to the Moon.

Around the same time, a housing development sprung up on the northside of Dublin that created its own special link with the mission.

The so-called ‘moon estate’ in Coolock features street-names inspired by the achievements of Apollo 11 and its crew, including Apollo Way, Armstrong Walk, Aldrin Walk, Eagle Park, and Tranquility Grove.

Our reporter Nicky Ryan visited the estate last week to find out why it was linked with the mission in the first place:

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie