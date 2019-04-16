This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Dublin, the FAI and London climate change protests made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 8:46 PM
59 minutes ago 1,868 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4595351

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Launch of the Loopline Collection Replica signs from street trader protests in the 1980s are used to launch the Loopline film collection. Source: Photocall Ireland

  • Auditors Deloitte reported the Football Association of Ireland for breaking company law to the Companies Registration Offices (CRO) while the board of the FAI told Minister for Sport Shane Ross that all members intend to step down in July.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is visiting Dublin, issued a strong warning to the UK that a US-UK trade deal is not going to happen if the Good Friday Agreement is weakened by the Brexit process. 
  • Ten motorists accused of dodging M50 tolls were hit with fines totaling almost €100,000 yesterday.
  • Closing arguments have concluded in the murder trial of farmer Patrick Quirke. 
  • Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he cannot clarify why he took a PSNI jeep carrying armed officers from the North to Garda HQ due to security concerns.
  • The government will provide a series of measures to support former residents of Mother and Baby Homes.
  • The PSNI is investigating after yet another ATM theft in Northern Ireland took place in the early hours this morning.

THE WORLD

Extinction Rebellion protests An Extinction Rebellion protester is removed by police in London Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

#PARIS: Billions of euros have been pledged to help rebuild Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a fire ripped through the French landmark yesterday.

#LONDON: More than 200 people have been arrested by police in London amid climate change protests that brought parts of the city to a standstill. 

#UNITED STATES: The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of last year’s mass shooting in its own newsroom.

PARTING SHOT

Following yesterday’s devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Brooke Windsor took to Twitter to try track down this father and daughter whom she snapped one hour before the famous Gothic monument went up in flames. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie