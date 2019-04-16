Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Replica signs from street trader protests in the 1980s are used to launch the Loopline film collection. Source: Photocall Ireland

Auditors Deloitte reported the Football Association of Ireland for breaking company law to the Companies Registration Offices (CRO) while the board of the FAI told Minister for Sport Shane Ross that all members intend to step down in July.

for breaking company law to the Companies Registration Offices (CRO) while the board of the FAI told Minister for Sport Shane Ross that all members intend to step down in July. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is visiting Dublin , issued a strong warning to the UK that a US-UK trade deal is not going to happen if the Good Friday Agreement is weakened by the Brexit process.

who is visiting Dublin issued a strong warning to the UK that a US-UK trade deal is not going to happen if the Good Friday Agreement is weakened by the Brexit process. Ten motorists accused of dodging M50 tolls were hit with fines totaling almost €100,000 yesterday.

were hit with fines totaling almost €100,000 yesterday. Closing arguments have concluded in the murder trial of farmer Patrick Quirke.

of farmer Patrick Quirke. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he cannot clarify why he took a PSNI jeep carrying armed officers from the North to Garda HQ due to security concerns.

has said he cannot clarify why he took a PSNI jeep carrying armed officers from the North to Garda HQ due to security concerns. The government will provide a series of measures to support former residents of Mother and Baby Homes .

. The PSNI is investigating after yet another ATM theft in Northern Ireland took place in the early hours this morning.

THE WORLD

An Extinction Rebellion protester is removed by police in London Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

#PARIS: Billions of euros have been pledged to help rebuild Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a fire ripped through the French landmark yesterday.

#LONDON: More than 200 people have been arrested by police in London amid climate change protests that brought parts of the city to a standstill.

#UNITED STATES: The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of last year’s mass shooting in its own newsroom.

PARTING SHOT

Following yesterday’s devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Brooke Windsor took to Twitter to try track down this father and daughter whom she snapped one hour before the famous Gothic monument went up in flames.