Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

It was a busy day today – here’s the main parts of the day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 28 May 2019, 9:11 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tattersalls Tuesday 28 May 02 Dottie Crother with her puppy Bea in the Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

  • A man has been killed in a shooting incident in North Dublin this afternoon
  • Clare Daly and Barry Andrews have been elected as MEPs in the Dublin – after a legal wrangle halted the count
  • Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly is the first candidate elected as an MEP in Ireland South
  • The Taoiseach is to meet with Maria Bailey to discuss her swing fall insurance claim, as reports emerge that she won’t chair the Housing Committee tomorrow
  • Trains to and from Heuston Station were delayed after a major signal fault
  • batch of new-look €100 and €200 notes went into circulation today complete with new and improved security features.

WORLD

Belgium Europe Summit Jean Claude-Juncker arrives ahead of a Council meeting in Brussels. Source: AP/PA Images

#JAPAN: A knife-wielding attacker killed a 12-year-old schoolgirl and a man before stabbing himself to death outside Tokyo.

#BREXIT: Alastair Campbell, the former Labour spin doctor, was expelled from the party after he admitted to voting for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

#EU GAME OF THRONES: France and Germany are at loggerheads over who should replace Jean-Claude Juncker, at a European Council meeting in Brussels. 

#COURTS: Former JLS star Oritse Williams has been found not guilty of raping a woman in his hotel room in December 2016. [BBC]

PARTING SHOT

With all the rumble-tumble of the EU elections, you’d have almost forgot that the thorny issue of the Irish border is still to be grappled with at some point. Almost.

Today, the Dutch Foreign Minister told Irish reporters that we “cannot pretend we wouldn’t need border controls in the event of no deal”… Interesting.

He added: “Protecting the border is a common interest…there is also a self-interest for Europe”. We’ll remember that one.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

