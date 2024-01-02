Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ryan Tubridy in London returned to the Airwaves today on his new show on Virgin Radio UK.

INTERNATIONAL

Image from the aftermath of the explosion today in Lebanon where the deputy head of Hamas killed in Israeli strike in Beirut. Alamy Alamy

#LEBANON: Deputy head of Hamas was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut today.

#HANEDA AIRPORT: Five people died after two planes collided at Haneda Airport in Japan today.

#SPAIN: Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso testified about the Rubiales’s World Cup kiss in court today.

#JAPAN: 50 people have been found dead after a huge earthquake in Japan, as clean up and rescue missions continue.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine, killing one and injuring dozens today.

PARTING SHOT

Ken O’Sullivan, filming a blue shark in the North Atlantic, off the Irish coast. George Karbus George Karbus

Footage of Ken O’Sullivan’s successful two-part documentary, Ireland’s Deep Atlantic, was donated to the Department of Education today so that it can be used in the Junior Cycle.

The multi award-winning documentary maker wanted his work to be available as a valuable resource to young school goers.

The Clare native donated 18 scenes are now on the Junior Cycle Geography and Business Studies courses. The documentary is the result of hours and hours of meticulous planning and filming off the Irish coast.

In this evening’s parting shot, George Karbus captures O’Sullivan in action as he videos a blue shark in the North Atlantic sea.