Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A number of ships, owned by an Irish firm, were sold and scrapped on beaches in India and Bangladesh as part of a finance deal.
- Find out who is standing and what can Ireland expect in the run up to European elections in June in here.
- Just over 11,000 homes are available for purchase in Ireland, as prices are continuing to rise according to Daft’s latest report.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a young man died in a car crash in Kildare yesterday.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a dart-type rail system in Cork is ‘achievable’ within ten years.
- An Irish teen who performed on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny said it was an “amazing experience”.
- Two walkers needed to be rescued from “treacherous” conditions on Errigal Mountain in Donegal yesterday.
- For the first time in six months, Ryan Tubridy returned to the airwaves with his own show from London, in Virgin Radio studios.
- Figures found that most cars registered in 2023 fuelled by petrol or diesel, despite a large rise in new electric cars.
- The garda file on the Tina Satchwell and will be with the Director of Public Prosecutions by the end of the week.
- A court heard that further charges expected to be placed on a man accused of applying for passports using names of dead babies.
- A man appeared in court accused of causing “severe injuries” to his partner in Christmas Day assault.
- Gardaí and family have launched a renewed appeal for information about the disappearance of Imelda Keenan.
- A man in his 40s died after a fatal collision in Corlurgan, Co Cavan.
- An independent investigation into death of Aoife Johnston (16) will probe the governance in University Hospital Limerick.
INTERNATIONAL
#LEBANON: Deputy head of Hamas was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut today.
#HANEDA AIRPORT: Five people died after two planes collided at Haneda Airport in Japan today.
#SPAIN: Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso testified about the Rubiales’s World Cup kiss in court today.
#JAPAN: 50 people have been found dead after a huge earthquake in Japan, as clean up and rescue missions continue.
#UKRAINE: Russia launched missile attacks on Ukraine, killing one and injuring dozens today.
PARTING SHOT
Footage of Ken O’Sullivan’s successful two-part documentary, Ireland’s Deep Atlantic, was donated to the Department of Education today so that it can be used in the Junior Cycle.
The multi award-winning documentary maker wanted his work to be available as a valuable resource to young school goers.
The Clare native donated 18 scenes are now on the Junior Cycle Geography and Business Studies courses. The documentary is the result of hours and hours of meticulous planning and filming off the Irish coast.
In this evening’s parting shot, George Karbus captures O’Sullivan in action as he videos a blue shark in the North Atlantic sea.
