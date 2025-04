NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Photo shows rubbish left dumped at the house at 15 Usher's Island in which James Joyce set his famous story 'The Dead' RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The lava flow from an active volcano spills on the road near Grindavik, Iceland Alamy Alamy

#WAR IN UKRAINE Both Ukraine and Russia have complained to the United States about striking each other’s energy sites today, with Kyiv calling on Washington to strengthen sanctions on Moscow for “violating” agreements made in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

#ERUPTION A volcano began erupting in south-western Iceland today, just hours after authorities evacuated a nearby community and the Blue Lagoon spa.

#IRISH CITIZENS Germany is reportedly seeking to deport two Irish citizens for taking part in pro-Palestine protests in Berlin.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Dalriada School Ballymoney play musical glasses as they warm ahead of competing in the Feis Ceoil Choir.

Today marks the 129th edition of the annual music festival.