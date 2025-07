NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris today announced details of the revised National Development Plan and the Summer Economic Statement RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The inside of a school building at the plane crash site in Dhaka, where 31 people were killed Alamy Alamy

#GAZA The head of Gaza’s largest hospital said 21 children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in the Palestinian territory in the past three days, while Israel pressed a devastating assault.

#RIP Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, his family has announced.

Advertisement

#FUED Joe Biden’s son Hunter has hit out at actor and Democratic Party donor George Clooney’s decision to call on the elder Biden to abandon his 2024 re-election bid.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The Mary Quant Exhibition has opened at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Co Kildare.

Model Nadine Petite launched the new exhibition, which features the style of British fashion icon, Mary Quant.

It honours the legacy of the late designer whose “fearless and playful” approach to style helped define the ‘Swinging Sixties’ and revolutionised how women dressed.

Petite is wearing an original Quant dress and boots, paired with Newbridge Silverware jewellery. The exhibition is free to enter and runs until the end of 2025.