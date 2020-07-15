Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The reopening of pubs and nightclubs has been pushed back until 10 August following a meeting of Cabinet ministers today, along with a number of other measures announced this evening.

has been pushed back until 10 August following a meeting of Cabinet ministers today, along with a number of other measures announced this evening. Health officials confirmed that a further two people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died with 14 new cases diagnosed.

in Ireland have died with 14 new cases diagnosed. A top EU court ruled in favour of Ireland and Apple in their appeal against the European Commission’s finding that the country breached state aid rules in its dealings with the multinational.

in their appeal against the European Commission’s finding that the country breached state aid rules in its dealings with the multinational. Dara Calleary was appointed as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

was appointed as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that as soon as Leaders’ Questions was over yesterday, he contacted ex-Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and said his position in refusing to come before the Dáil to answer questions “was not acceptable or tenable”.

and said his position in refusing to come before the Dáil to answer questions “was not acceptable or tenable”. Stardust campaigner Christine Keegan , who lost two daughters in the 1981 tragedy, died.

, who lost two daughters in the 1981 tragedy, died. Police in Northern Ireland seized over £2 million – €2.2 million – worth of Cannabis following searches carried out in Belfast.

THE WORLD

A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020, by prominent British sculptor Marc Quinn, which has been installed in Bristol on the site of the fallen statue of the slave trader Edward Colston. Source: Ben Birchall

#UNITED KINGDOM: The BBC and the Guardian both announced plans to cut jobs today, as UK media outlets reel from the pandemic’s economic fallout.

#UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump stripped Hong Kong of preferential trade treatment and authorised sanctions on Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, infuriating Beijing which vowed to retaliate.

#JOHHNY DEPP: The actor’s libel case against The Sun continued with ex-partner Winona Ryder appearing in court.

PARTING SHOT

