Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aaron Stoica (3) gets to play once again with the pond at the The Garden of Remembrance in Dublin City Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Gravediggers at a designated graveyard for coronavirus victims at Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: Risa Krisadhi via PA

#NOT TRUE: The Lancet Medical Journal has refuted a claim made by US President Donald Trump that it published a report in December referring to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.

#THAT’S THAT: MPs in the UK have passed a bill to repeal EU freedom of movement rules.

#HERE’S WHY: Germany is suddenly backing the EU recovery fund.

PARTING SHOT

Some days in lockdown are tougher than others.

So, if you’re having a bad day, here’s a video of dogs having the craic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons