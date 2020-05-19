Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 16 deaths and 51 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- A man found dead at a house in Bluebell has been named as 45-year-old Alan Hall.
- The Oireachtas Special Covid-19 committee heard that the cost of building the National Children’s Hospital could rise by 40%.
- Gardaí have used their Covid-19 powers 241 times since early April.
- A decision is due soon on extending the Covid-19 unemployment payment, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said “we have effectively” extinguished Covid-19 from the community.
- Paint and plants topped customer lists as hardware shops reported a busy two days.
- Over a third of women and a quarter of men feel ‘downhearted and depressed’ due to Covid-19 crisis.
- Pollution from cars has dropped by 50% across Ireland since the start of the lockdown laws, research has shown.
- Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man in Monaghan 18 years ago have recovered a car from a lake in Fermanagh.
WORLD
#NOT TRUE: The Lancet Medical Journal has refuted a claim made by US President Donald Trump that it published a report in December referring to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.
#THAT’S THAT: MPs in the UK have passed a bill to repeal EU freedom of movement rules.
#HERE’S WHY: Germany is suddenly backing the EU recovery fund.
PARTING SHOT
Some days in lockdown are tougher than others.
So, if you’re having a bad day, here’s a video of dogs having the craic.
Source: The Pet Collective/YouTube
