Here's all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Government formation talks

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and Sinn Féin will hold separate meetings of their parliamentary parties today, with the aim of figuring out their next steps around the possible formation of a new government.

The three parties will meet in Leinster House today, where Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald are due to hold press conferences this afternoon.

2. Malika Al Katib

A man in his 30s continues to be questioned by gardaí in relation to the murder of Malika Al Katib in Co Wexford.

The eight-year-old was assaulted at a property in New Ross on Sunday, during an attack in which her mother was also hospitalised with injuries that are not life-threatening.

3. Impeachment

South Korea’s opposition has moved to impeach the country’s president Yoon Suk Yeol, after he imposed a period of martial law yesterday that brought thousands of protesters to the streets.

Yoon’s shock bid to suspend civilian rule in the country for the first time in over four decades was overturned by politicians in a night of drama yesterday.

4. Jo Jo Dullard

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard say they have completed their search of a location in Wicklow near the Kildare border.

The search operation began last month following a renewed appeal for information by gardaí to mark the 29th anniversary of Jo Jo’s disappearance.

5. No confidence

France’s short-lived government will face no-confidence motions today that could spell the end of the administration of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The toppling of the Barnier government would present President Emmanuel Macron with a dilemma, and would mark the first successful no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou’s government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.

6. Hush money trial

Donald Trump’s lawyers have sought to dismiss his criminal fraud conviction for paying hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

They have argued that outgoing US President Joe Biden used similar reasoning to pardon his son, Hunter Biden earlier this week.

7. Euro 2025 play-off

Wales broke Irish hearts least night as the Girls in Green missed out in last night’s decisive Euro 2025 play-off final at the Aviva Stadium.

A Hannah Cain penalty — after a VAR decision — and another goal from Carrie Jones denied Ireland of historic Euros qualification.

8. Weather

It’ll be a dry start to the day, with some hazy sunshine across the eastern half of the country.

However, rain and drizzle will spread from the Atlantic later in the morning and through the afternoon, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle for a time this evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius.