The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHILD RESCUE ALERT: Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public to locate a a 14-year-old girl who is believed to be with an 18-year-old man after leaving her home on Monday.

2. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The National Immunisation Advisory Council will meet this morning to consider what advice it will issue about the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ireland.

3. #CHOP CHOP: The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have told their respective parties that hairdressers and barbers will be prioritised when the government considers easing Covid-19 restrictions from May next week.

4. #COVID-19: India has recorded a world record of almost 315,000 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, becoming the world’s second-worst affected country.

5. #MADRID: A man has gone on trial in Spain for allegedly killing his mother and eating her remains two years ago.

6. #FAMILY TIES: Pfizer Ireland has announced that it will offer thousands of family members of its employees its Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months.

7. #PAKISTAN: Four people have been killed and 12 have been injured in a bomb attack at a luxury hotel in the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta.

8. #SEARCH AND RESCUE: Indonesian navy ships are searching for a submarine that is likely to have sunk too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a dry sunny day, with occasional low cloud in the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees generally, and 10 to 12 degrees in the east.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.