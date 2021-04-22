#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,746 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416833
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

Updated 16 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHILD RESCUE ALERT: Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public to locate a a 14-year-old girl who is believed to be with an 18-year-old man after leaving her home on Monday.

2. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The National Immunisation Advisory Council will meet this morning to consider what advice it will issue about the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ireland.

3. #CHOP CHOP: The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have told their respective parties that hairdressers and barbers will be prioritised when the government considers easing Covid-19 restrictions from May next week.

4. #COVID-19: India has recorded a world record of almost 315,000 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, becoming the world’s second-worst affected country.

5. #MADRID: A man has gone on trial in Spain for allegedly killing his mother and eating her remains two years ago.

6. #FAMILY TIES: Pfizer Ireland has announced that it will offer thousands of family members of its employees its Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months.

7. #PAKISTAN: Four people have been killed and 12 have been injured in a bomb attack at a luxury hotel in the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #SEARCH AND RESCUE: Indonesian navy ships are searching for a submarine that is likely to have sunk too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim.

9. #WEATHER: It will be a dry sunny day, with occasional low cloud in the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees generally, and 10 to 12 degrees in the east.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie