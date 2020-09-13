Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were 255 cases of Covid-19 and one further death related to the disease confirmed in Ireland.
- Fianna Fáil went down five percentage points to 10% while the Greens went up one point to 6%, according to a Business Post-Red C Research poll.
- The new roadmap for ‘Living with Covid’ due to be announced by the government on Tuesday will “prioritise” schools and colleges staying open, the Taoiseach said.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that Britain is behaving in “an extraordinary way” and said that Boris Johnson’s suggestion the EU would blockade food to Northern Ireland was “spin and not the truth”.
- Gardaí have increased high visibility patrols in Dublin to “support the public health guidelines” in light of the rise in virus cases.
- Gardaí are investigating an assault of an activist, following clashes between an anti-mask group and a counter-protest outside Leinster House yesterday.
- A man in his 40s died in hospital after being seriously injured in an incident in Dublin on Wednesday.
- A boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Tallaght yesterday evening.
- Christopher Duff, who had been missing from his home in Dublin, was found safe and well.
- Half of Irish people think the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the importance of discussing palliative care, according to a new survey.
INTERNATIONAL
#MINSK: Tens of thousands of people rallied and around 250 were arrested in protesting against the recent re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.
#IRAN: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she “really can’t take it any more” after a second court case against her in Iran was postponed at short notice with no explanation and no future date set.
#WILDFIRES: At least 31 people have died in the United States as wildfires rage across the west coast of the country.
PARTING SHOT
As protests and clashes continued in Belarus over the weekend, New York Times journalist Andrew Higgins took a look at what both sides are trying to achieve, and where the proceedings could eventually end up.
After over a month of protests, it takes a helpful look back at what has happened and tries to figure out what will result from this turbulent time in Belarus.
