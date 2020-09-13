Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A garda speaking to a member of the public. Source: Garda Information via Facebook

INTERNATIONAL

A woman standing in front of riot police in Minsk, Belarus today. Source: AP/PA Images

#MINSK: Tens of thousands of people rallied and around 250 were arrested in protesting against the recent re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

#IRAN: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she “really can’t take it any more” after a second court case against her in Iran was postponed at short notice with no explanation and no future date set.

#WILDFIRES: At least 31 people have died in the United States as wildfires rage across the west coast of the country.

PARTING SHOT

As protests and clashes continued in Belarus over the weekend, New York Times journalist Andrew Higgins took a look at what both sides are trying to achieve, and where the proceedings could eventually end up.

After over a month of protests, it takes a helpful look back at what has happened and tries to figure out what will result from this turbulent time in Belarus.

You can read the full article here.