Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- A further six people with Covid-19 died and 226 new cases were confirmed in Ireland.
- A phased lifting of the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions during December is expected to be announced this week.
- The distribution or publication of intimate images without consent and with intent to cause harm is due to carry a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and/or seven years imprisonment under proposals approved by Cabinet.
- Cinemas, galleries and museums are set to re-open in December as the country moves out of Level 5.
- Covid-19 was listed as the fourth most common underlying cause for registered deaths in Ireland in the first 10 months of this year.
- The temporary ban on evictions and a rent freeze for those in financial trouble is to be extended until at least April, the Cabinet agreed.
- Organising an event in a private dwelling in contravention of the government’s Covid-19 regulations will carry a fine of €500 being imposed.
- Thousands of people have signed a petition in protest over female students at a school in Carlow reportedly being told to not wear tight clothing to PE classes.
- A judge ordered the arrest of footballer Anthony Stokes, who is accused of headbutting a man in Dublin’s Temple Bar.
- The National Parks and Wildlife Service launched an investigation into the discovery of dead seals on Banna Beach, Co Kerry in recent weeks.
WORLD
#ELECTION 2020: US President Donald Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat after the government agency meant to ease Joe Biden’s transition into the White House said it is finally lifting its unprecedented block on assistance.
#CAMBRIDGE: Two Charles Darwin manuscripts were reported as stolen from Cambridge University Library two decades after they were last seen.
PARTING SHOT
It was reported earlier today by the Carlow Nationalist newspaper that female students in Presentation College Carlow were told not to wear tight leggings to school as it was “distracting” for their male teachers.
Thousands of people have since signed a petition against this, and parents and students have registered their anger over the incident.
The newspaper said that talks were given to girls in the school across all year groups, but their male classmates were not spoken to about their clothing.
In a statement, the school said students are “regularly reminded of school rules and regulations at assembly”.
