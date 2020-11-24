Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A person passing a Dublin Fire Brigade mural on Camden Street in Dublin today. Source: Rollingnews.ie

Six anti-deportation protesters outside a London court on the first day of a hearing against their conviction. They were convicted in 2018 of the intentional disruption of services at an aerodrome. Source: PA

#ELECTION 2020: US President Donald Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat after the government agency meant to ease Joe Biden’s transition into the White House said it is finally lifting its unprecedented block on assistance.

#CAMBRIDGE: Two Charles Darwin manuscripts were reported as stolen from Cambridge University Library two decades after they were last seen.

It was reported earlier today by the Carlow Nationalist newspaper that female students in Presentation College Carlow were told not to wear tight leggings to school as it was “distracting” for their male teachers.

Thousands of people have since signed a petition against this, and parents and students have registered their anger over the incident.

The newspaper said that talks were given to girls in the school across all year groups, but their male classmates were not spoken to about their clothing.

In a statement, the school said students are “regularly reminded of school rules and regulations at assembly”.

You can read more about this story here.