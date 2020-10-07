Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Day one of the return of Operation Fanacht. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Source: PA

#GREAT SCOT: Pubs, restaurants and cafés in Scotland were banned from selling alcohol indoors under new Covid-19 restrictions.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: Last month was the hottest September on record globally, the EU said.

#CONSPIRACY: Facebook banned all accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

PARTING SHOT

This is your daily reminder that Macaulay Culkin who played Kevin in Home Alone is now 40 years old.

Today, he tweeted a lighthearted throwback to the iconic ‘scream’ image on the iconic Christmas classic film poster.

“Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he wrote.

Wise words.

Source: Twitter