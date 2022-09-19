Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Monday 19 September 2022
Gardaí issue appeal for help in locating 23-year-old missing from Co Galway

Jason Fallon, 23, has been missing from his home in Athenry since approximately 5pm on Sunday evening.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 19 Sep 2022, 6:26 PM
25 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5870607
Jason Fallon
Image: An Garda Síochána
Jason Fallon
Jason Fallon
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 23-year-old man who is missing from his home in Co Galway.

Jason Fallon, 23, has been missing from his home in Athenry since approximately 5pm yesterday evening.

Jason is described as being 5’8″ in height with a slim build, with short brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a brown/beige coloured top and runners.

He left his home driving a white Volkswagen Caddy van, with a registration number of 162 D.

Gardaí and Jason’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked that anyone who can assist in locating Jason contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

