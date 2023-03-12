GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Epilim

1. Two medical negligence solicitors have called for a redress scheme to be established for children who were born with birth defects as a result of their mothers being prescribed an anti-epilepsy drug while pregnant.

GaryGate

2. The BBC director-general has apologised for the disruption caused to the broadcaster’s sports programming yesterday, but confirmed he will not resign over the Gary Lineker impartiality row.

Big year for Irish film

3. What’s making Irish film have such a moment in 2023? Our reporter Aoife Barry delves into the topic from Hollywood ahead of the Oscars tonight.

Housing crisis

4. A leading housing expert says figures suggest that Ireland has built more properties for rent than for sale for the first time in generations.

Advertisement

Silicon Valley Bank collapse

5. US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank in a spectacular move that sent global banking shares sputtering, as markets fretted over possible contagion from America’s biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Oil profits

6. Oil giants Saudi Aramco has reported that it made a $161 billion US (€151 billion) profit last year.

The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co, said in its annual report that higher crude oil prices propelled its profits.

Splashdown

7. Four space station astronauts returned to Earth after a quick SpaceX flight home.

Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa, shortly after 9:00pm last night (02:00 Irish time this morning).

Done deal

8. Katie Taylor will fight Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on 20 May, her first fight in Ireland as a professional.

Rhasidat Adeleke

9. The rising star took home a silver medal in the 400m at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque on Saturday.