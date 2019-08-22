The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA REFORM The number of garda divisions will reduce while regional gardaí will be given more powers as part of a major reform of the structure of the force to be announced this morning.

2. #BREXIT Alternatives to the Irish backstop put forward by the UK will be “far inferior” and will damage Ireland and its economy, the Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said in a column for TheJournal.ie this morning.

3. #FINE CHINA Almost €6,000 has been spent on a Belleek pottery set for the dining room of the Ceann Comhairle in Leinster House, according to records obtained by TheJournal.ie’s investigative journalism platform Noteworthy.

4. #DUNDRUM Gardaí in Dublin have identified a number of teenagers they believe were part of a gang which assaulted a young Muslim teenager last weekend.

5. #COMPLAINTS Allegations regarding an incident of sexual assault and unexplained injuries have been reported in nursing homes in Ireland, according to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act.

6. #US Donald Trump has been criticised for accusing Jewish citizens who vote for his rival Democrat party of “disloyalty”.

7. #JACKPOT There was one winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €11 million, the biggest win in more than two years.

8. #HIGH COURT The State of Kuwait will appeal a recent Labour Court ruling which quashed the claim of its embassy to diplomatic immunity from Irish employment law.

