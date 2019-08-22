This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 7:57 AM
22 minutes ago 940 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4777265
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA REFORM The number of garda divisions will reduce while regional gardaí will be given more powers as part of a major reform of the structure of the force to be announced this morning.

2. #BREXIT Alternatives to the Irish backstop put forward by the UK will be “far inferior” and will damage Ireland and its economy, the Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said in a column for TheJournal.ie this morning.

3. #FINE CHINA Almost €6,000 has been spent on a Belleek pottery set for the dining room of the Ceann Comhairle in Leinster House, according to records obtained by TheJournal.ie’s investigative journalism platform Noteworthy.

4. #DUNDRUM Gardaí in Dublin have identified a number of teenagers they believe were part of a gang which assaulted a young Muslim teenager last weekend.

5. #COMPLAINTS Allegations regarding an incident of sexual assault and unexplained injuries have been reported in nursing homes in Ireland, according to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act. 

6. #US Donald Trump has been criticised for accusing Jewish citizens who vote for his rival Democrat party of “disloyalty”.

7. #JACKPOT There was one winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €11 million, the biggest win in more than two years.

8. #HIGH COURT The State of Kuwait will appeal a recent Labour Court ruling which quashed the claim of its embassy to diplomatic immunity from Irish employment law.

