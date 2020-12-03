The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VACCINE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is reasonably confident that a Covid-19 vaccine will start to be rolled out in Ireland next month.
2. #HAMILTON REVIEW: A report produced for the Government has found that gardaí and other investigating agencies should be given greater powers to tackle so-called ‘white collar’ crime and corruption.
3. #EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY: The EU’s medicines regulator has insisted it has the “most appropriate” method to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, following the UK’s announcement yesterday that it has approved a jab from Pfizer/BioNTech.
4. #PUP: New data shows that workers in accommodation and food services make up the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.
5. #BREXIT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is visiting Paris today to discuss Brexit and other European issues with his French counterparts.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #INVESTIGATION: A new court filing reveals that Ivanka Trump was interviewed by US government lawyers this week over allegations that Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds.
7. #COVID-19: Health officials confirmed five more deaths and 270 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland last night.
8. #WEATHER: Met Éireann says it will be a “bitterly cold day” with widespread heavy showers initially, though the forecaster also says that sunny spells will develop later on. Highest temperatures will be between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius.
COMMENTS