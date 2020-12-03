#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 7:57 AM
16 minutes ago 726 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5287071
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is reasonably confident that a Covid-19 vaccine will start to be rolled out in Ireland next month.

2. #HAMILTON REVIEW: A report produced for the Government has found that gardaí and other investigating agencies should be given greater powers to tackle so-called ‘white collar’ crime and corruption.

3. #EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY: The EU’s medicines regulator has insisted it has the “most appropriate” method to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, following the UK’s announcement yesterday that it has approved a jab from Pfizer/BioNTech.

4. #PUP: New data shows that workers in accommodation and food services make up the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

5. #BREXIT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is visiting Paris today to discuss Brexit and other European issues with his French counterparts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #INVESTIGATION: A new court filing reveals that Ivanka Trump was interviewed by US government lawyers this week over allegations that Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds.

7. #COVID-19: Health officials confirmed five more deaths and 270 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland last night. 

8. #WEATHER: Met Éireann says it will be a “bitterly cold day” with widespread heavy showers initially, though the forecaster also says that sunny spells will develop later on. Highest temperatures will be between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie