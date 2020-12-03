The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is reasonably confident that a Covid-19 vaccine will start to be rolled out in Ireland next month.

2. #HAMILTON REVIEW: A report produced for the Government has found that gardaí and other investigating agencies should be given greater powers to tackle so-called ‘white collar’ crime and corruption.

3. #EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY: The EU’s medicines regulator has insisted it has the “most appropriate” method to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, following the UK’s announcement yesterday that it has approved a jab from Pfizer/BioNTech.

4. #PUP: New data shows that workers in accommodation and food services make up the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

5. #BREXIT: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is visiting Paris today to discuss Brexit and other European issues with his French counterparts.

6. #INVESTIGATION: A new court filing reveals that Ivanka Trump was interviewed by US government lawyers this week over allegations that Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds.

7. #COVID-19: Health officials confirmed five more deaths and 270 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland last night.

8. #WEATHER: Met Éireann says it will be a “bitterly cold day” with widespread heavy showers initially, though the forecaster also says that sunny spells will develop later on. Highest temperatures will be between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius.