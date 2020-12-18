#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 18 Dec 2020, 7:58 AM
19 minutes ago 1,014 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5304370
Image: Shutterstock/Kojin
Image: Shutterstock/Kojin

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW MEASURES: NPHET has recommended bringing in new restrictions from later this month, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying these earlier restrictions could prevent the measures being “tougher” and going on for longer.

2. #NI: Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown from St Stephen’s Day. 

3. #INVESTIGATION: Noteworthy has investigated the long working hours, low pay and other concerning conditions for season employees in Ireland’s horticultural sector. 

4. #DATA: Here’s what the Covid-19 data shows us this week. 

5. #HACK: US federal authorities have expressed alarm about a long-undetected intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #HOUSING: The average listed price of housing rose by 7.4% in the past year, according to a new report from property website Daft.ie. 

7. #VACCINE: The head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said the agency will move to quickly authorise Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

8. #MENTAL HEALTH: Over 1,700 people were restrained or secluded across mental health services in Ireland last year, according to a new report. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie