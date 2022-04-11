The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Ukraine

1. Ukraine’s president has warned that the coming week in the war will be crucial as Russia focuses its attention on the east of the country.

In his most recent nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops “will move to even larger operations in the east of our state”.

He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.

Live updates

2. Follow along with our liveblog to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in Ukraine.

Hauliers protest

3. The East Link Bridge in Dublin s blocked in both directions this morning due to a protest.

Hauliers protesting against skyrocketing fuel prices are staging a major demonstration.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the entire Dublin Port area.

Inflation

4. The Government is set to unveil a new cost of living package this week.

Experts say raising social welfare rates is the best way to cushion the most vulnerable from the impact of rampant inflation, Ian Curran reports.

The Public Service Obligation levy on energy bills is expected to be scrapped as part of the new package.

Tony Holohan

5. The Taoiseach has said it is ‘regrettable’ that Dr Tony Holohan will not be taking up the planned position at Trinity.

Micheál Martin said that lessons must be learned from the controversy after Dr Holohan confirmed he will not proceed with the role and will retire from his position as Chief Medical Officer in July.

French election

6. French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen have reached a run-off of presidential elections.

With more than 90% of the vote counted in the first round, projections showed Macron scoring 28-29%, with Le Pen on 22-24%.

As the top two finishers, they will progress to a second round on 24 April.

European economy

7. European Central Bank governors will meet on Thursday over record-high inflation.

They will discuss the fresh economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

At its last meeting in March, the ECB said it would accelerate the winding down of its bond-buying stimulus, with a view to ending the scheme in the third quarter, which would be followed by an interest rate hike.

Golf

8. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished in the top three after the final round of the Masters at Augusta yesterday.

Scottie Scheffler was crowned the winner of a Major for the first time.

Arrest

9. Gardaí have arrested a man over an armed robbery at a business in Co Carlow on Saturday night.

Around 9pm, a masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton armed with a firearm.

He threatened staff members and demanded cash from the person behind the counter.