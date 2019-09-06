This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:01 AM
40 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Mariontxa
Image: Shutterstock/Mariontxa

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MUGABE: The former leader of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died aged 95. The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader led the country for 37 years until he was removed from power in 2017. 

2. #PUBLIC SERVICES CARD: The Data Protection Commissioner will proceed with enforcement action following the government’s refusal to comply with recommendations made in a report about the legality of the Public Services Card. 

3. #PROTESTS: Gardaí and Dublin City Council wrangled over how to monitor protests headed by Gemma O’Doherty outside Google’s offices in Dublin last month, new records show.

4. #NAMING NAMES: Maura, Ciara, Liam and Hugh are among the list of storm names for 2019/20, Met Éireann has announced. 

5. #DORIAN: The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, with the number expected to rise further. 

6. #THE TROUBLES: New footage has emerged that shows the deceased Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness in the presence of a number of people assembling a car bomb in 1972.

7. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than seek another Brexit extension, as he argued that a general election was the only route out of the current stalemate. 

8. #THE BORDER: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that there will be checks on goods and live animals near the border in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 

 On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Dominic McGrath
