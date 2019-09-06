The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MUGABE: The former leader of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died aged 95. The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader led the country for 37 years until he was removed from power in 2017.

2. #PUBLIC SERVICES CARD: The Data Protection Commissioner will proceed with enforcement action following the government’s refusal to comply with recommendations made in a report about the legality of the Public Services Card.

3. #PROTESTS: Gardaí and Dublin City Council wrangled over how to monitor protests headed by Gemma O’Doherty outside Google’s offices in Dublin last month, new records show.

4. #NAMING NAMES: Maura, Ciara, Liam and Hugh are among the list of storm names for 2019/20, Met Éireann has announced.

5. #DORIAN: The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, with the number expected to rise further.

6. #THE TROUBLES: New footage has emerged that shows the deceased Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness in the presence of a number of people assembling a car bomb in 1972.

7. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than seek another Brexit extension, as he argued that a general election was the only route out of the current stalemate.

8. #THE BORDER: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that there will be checks on goods and live animals near the border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

